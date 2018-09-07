Log in
ANIMA Holding: August 2018 net inflows

09/07/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: August 2018 net inflows

Milan, 7 September 2018

ANIMA Group recorded in August 2018 positive net inflows for around €394 million; total assets under management reached at the end of the month approx. €102.7 billion, with approx. 36% increase compared to AuM at the end of August 2017.

"Despite the pressures recorded on markets and the usual negative seasonality of a month characterized by reduced activity, net inflows are particularly positive also thanks to the start of the management of the recently bought insurance mandates", commented Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding.

Net inflows (€bn)

2018 YTD

2017 YTD

2017 FY

Mutual funds

-0.042

1.017

1.317

Individual portfolios

0.608

1.382

-0.369

TOTAL

0.566

2.399

0.948

Preliminary figures, subject to possible adjustments

AuM (€bn)

31.08.18

31.12.17

31.08.17

Δ yoy

Mutual funds

71.530

72.980

52.767

35.6%

Individual portfolios

31.126

21.417

22.822

36.4%

TOTAL

102.655

94.398

75.589

35.8%

Preliminary figures, subject to possible adjustments

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €102 billion of assets under management (as of August 2018). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations. ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian collective investment schemes and foreign SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Media relations

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel +39.02.80.638.410

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Matteo Tagliaferri

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

matteo.tagliaferri@animasgr.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:56:09 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING SPA-22.97%1 922
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.74%42 672
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP7.94%27 544
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.95%19 586
AMUNDI-11.93%14 590
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.48%13 307
