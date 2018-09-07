PRESS RELEASE
ANIMA Holding: August 2018 net inflows
Milan, 7 September 2018
ANIMA Group recorded in August 2018 positive net inflows for around €394 million; total assets under management reached at the end of the month approx. €102.7 billion, with approx. 36% increase compared to AuM at the end of August 2017.
"Despite the pressures recorded on markets and the usual negative seasonality of a month characterized by reduced activity, net inflows are particularly positive also thanks to the start of the management of the recently bought insurance mandates", commented Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding.
Net inflows (€bn)
2018 YTD
2017 YTD
2017 FY
Mutual funds
-0.042
1.017
1.317
Individual portfolios
0.608
1.382
-0.369
TOTAL
0.566
2.399
0.948
Preliminary figures, subject to possible adjustments
AuM (€bn)
31.08.18
31.12.17
31.08.17
Δ yoy
Mutual funds
71.530
72.980
52.767
35.6%
Individual portfolios
31.126
21.417
22.822
36.4%
TOTAL
102.655
94.398
75.589
35.8%
Preliminary figures, subject to possible adjustments
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €102 billion of assets under management (as of August 2018). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations. ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian collective investment schemes and foreign SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
Contacts:
Barabino & Partners
ANIMA - Media relations
ANIMA - Investor relations
Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35
Tel +39.02.80.638.410
Tel. +39.02.63.536.226
Emma Ascani
Matteo Tagliaferri
Fabrizio Armone
e.ascani@barabino.it
matteo.tagliaferri@animasgr.it
fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it
