ANIMA Holding: August 2018 net inflows

Milan, 7 September 2018

ANIMA Group recorded in August 2018 positive net inflows for around €394 million; total assets under management reached at the end of the month approx. €102.7 billion, with approx. 36% increase compared to AuM at the end of August 2017.

"Despite the pressures recorded on markets and the usual negative seasonality of a month characterized by reduced activity, net inflows are particularly positive also thanks to the start of the management of the recently bought insurance mandates", commented Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding.

Net inflows (€bn) 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2017 FY Mutual funds -0.042 1.017 1.317 Individual portfolios 0.608 1.382 -0.369 TOTAL 0.566 2.399 0.948

Preliminary figures, subject to possible adjustments

AuM (€bn) 31.08.18 31.12.17 31.08.17 Δ yoy Mutual funds 71.530 72.980 52.767 35.6% Individual portfolios 31.126 21.417 22.822 36.4% TOTAL 102.655 94.398 75.589 35.8%

Preliminary figures, subject to possible adjustments

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €102 billion of assets under management (as of August 2018). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations. ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian collective investment schemes and foreign SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

