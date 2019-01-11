Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Anima Holding SpA    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING SPA (ANIM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/11 09:06:51 am
3.604 EUR   +0.61%
2018ANIMA HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
2017ANIMA HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
2016ANIMA HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ANIMA Holding: December 2018 net inflows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:44am EST

PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: December 2018 net inflows

  • Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): €75 million

  • Net inflows insurance business (Class I): €28 million

  • Total AuM month-end €173 billion

Milan, 11 January 2019

ANIMA Group recorded in December 2018 positive net inflows for around €75 million (excluding Class I insurance mandates), with total ytd net inflows positive for €1.1 billion; total assets under management reached at the end of the month €88.5 billion, basically in line with AuM at the end of December 2017.

Regarding the traditional life insurance business (Class I), net inflows is positive for around €28 million with AuM exceeding €84 billion.

At the end of December, total asset under management of ANIMA Group is over €173 billion.

"At the end of the year, which has been characterised by negative performances in the main asset classes, the month of December nevertheless reports a positive figure mainly driven by the institutional segment, which has been able to offset the weakness of the retail segment more influenced by the turbulences recorded on the markets", commented Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding.

Net inflows (€bn)

2018 FY

2017 FY

Mutual funds

0.186

1.317

Individual portfolios (excl. Class I)

0.960

1.365

TOTAL excl. Class I

1.146

2.682

Individual portfolios - Class I

-0.174

-1.734

AuM (€bn)

31.12.18

31.12.17

yoy

Mutual funds

69.042

72.980

-5.4%

Individual portfolios (excl. Class I)

19.448

16.104

20.8%

TOTAL excl. Class I

88.490

89.085

-0.7%

Individual portfolios - Class I

84.641

5.313

n.m.

TOTAL AUM

173.130

94.398

83.4%

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €173 billion of assets under management (as of December 2018). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian collective investment schemes and foreign SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 13:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANIMA HOLDING SPA
08:44aANIMA HOLDING : December 2018 net inflows
PU
01/08ANIMA : Start of the treasury shares buy-back plan
PU
2018ANIMA HOLDING : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2018ANIMA : Update on the execution of the Remuneration plan based on financial inst..
PU
2018ANIMA : Call of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2018ANIMA HOLDING : 9M18 results
PU
2018ANIMA HOLDING : October 2018 net inflows
PU
2018ANIMA HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
2018ANIMA : Collaboration agreement between poste italiane and anima in the asset ma..
PU
2018ANIMA HOLDING : September 2018 net inflows
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 328 M
EBIT 2018 197 M
Net income 2018 127 M
Debt 2018 342 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 10,25
P/E ratio 2019 9,55
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
Capitalization 1 361 M
Chart ANIMA HOLDING SPA
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,34 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Carreri Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Livio Raimondi Chairman
Davide Sosio CFO & Director- Human Resources
Maria Patrizia Grieco Independent Director
Gianfranco Venuti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING SPA10.90%1 584
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-0.03%22 297
LEGAL & GENERAL4.72%18 337
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.54%11 429
AMUNDI6.33%11 385
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC4.93%8 577
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.