PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: December 2018 net inflows

 Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): €75 million

 Net inflows insurance business (Class I): €28 million

 Total AuM month-end €173 billion

Milan, 11 January 2019

ANIMA Group recorded in December 2018 positive net inflows for around €75 million (excluding Class I insurance mandates), with total ytd net inflows positive for €1.1 billion; total assets under management reached at the end of the month €88.5 billion, basically in line with AuM at the end of December 2017.

Regarding the traditional life insurance business (Class I), net inflows is positive for around €28 million with AuM exceeding €84 billion.

At the end of December, total asset under management of ANIMA Group is over €173 billion.

"At the end of the year, which has been characterised by negative performances in the main asset classes, the month of December nevertheless reports a positive figure mainly driven by the institutional segment, which has been able to offset the weakness of the retail segment more influenced by the turbulences recorded on the markets", commented Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding.

Net inflows (€bn) 2018 FY 2017 FY Mutual funds 0.186 1.317 Individual portfolios (excl. Class I) 0.960 1.365 TOTAL excl. Class I 1.146 2.682 Individual portfolios - Class I -0.174 -1.734

AuM (€bn) 31.12.18 31.12.17 ∆ yoy Mutual funds 69.042 72.980 -5.4% Individual portfolios (excl. Class I) 19.448 16.104 20.8% TOTAL excl. Class I 88.490 89.085 -0.7% Individual portfolios - Class I 84.641 5.313 n.m. TOTAL AUM 173.130 94.398 83.4%

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €173 billion of assets under management (as of December 2018). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian collective investment schemes and foreign SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

