Anixa Biosciences : to Present Cchek™ Technology and Data at the Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference

03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on using the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that it will present its Cchek™ artificial intelligence (AI) based liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer technology and its most recent data in an oral presentation at the 26th International Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference.  Cchek™ utilizes flow cytometry of white blood cells and AI to identify tumor-bearing patients.  Dr. Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa, will make his presentation at 12:15 pm on March 14, 2019.  The symposium in which the presentation will be made is focused on early cancer detection (https://www.triconference.com/Circulating-DNA).

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anixa Biosciences, Inc.)

"The Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference is one of the largest commercial conferences addressing the latest advances in biotechnology, diagnostics and life sciences," said Dr. Kumar.  "I am pleased to be telling people about our technology, how it works, and the latest performance data on the detection of prostate cancer, breast cancer and several other types of cancer.  This is a timely conference as we approach the commercial launch of our Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test later this year."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer.  Anixa is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, when it is most curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed.  It is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.  It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer.  Anixa also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization.  Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:  Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results.  We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-to-present-cchek-technology-and-data-at-the-molecular-medicine-tri-conference-300805301.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
