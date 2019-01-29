Anixter International Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $1.22 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.53, up 9%
01/29/2019 | 06:31am EST
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Record fourth quarter sales of $2.1 billion, up 5.2%, organic sales
growth of 5.1%
Gross margin of 20.3%, up 50 basis points
Refinanced $350 million of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2019 with $250
million of 6.00% Senior Notes due 2025
Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) today announced its results for
the fourth quarter of 2018.
"Sales growth was above the mid-point of our outlook range, driven by
the UPS segment, complex and global accounts customers, and our security
business. In addition to strong sales growth, we were pleased to deliver
meaningful improvement in gross margin, driven by actions we have
implemented across the business," commented Bill Galvin, President and
Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter we accelerated investment
in innovation and business transformation, with a focus on
customer-facing technologies that will enhance our digital capabilities
and enterprise efficiencies. We are streamlining and standardizing our
global business processes, making it easier and more efficient for our
customers to engage with us anywhere in the world. In addition to the
gross margin actions already taken, we expect our business
transformation to deliver significant long term operating expense
savings."
The following results are for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2018,
compared to the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2017. Unless otherwise
noted, all comparisons are versus the prior year quarter. Both the
current and prior year quarters had 62 billing days.
Sales increased 5.2% to $2.1 billion. Current quarter sales include
the favorable impact of the security acquisitions completed in the
second quarter of 2018 and the unfavorable impacts of lower average
copper prices and generally weaker foreign currencies. Adjusting for
these impacts, organic sales increased 5.1%, as detailed in the table
on page 9 of this release.
Gross profit increased 7.9% to $430.0 million. Gross margin of 20.3%
increased by 80 basis points sequentially and 50 basis points
year-over-year.
Operating expense of $342.7 million compares to $317.8 million.
Operating expense ratio of 16.2% compares to 15.8%.
Operating income increased 8.3% to $87.3 million. Operating margin of
4.1% compares to 4.0%.
Interest expense of $19.8 million compares to $19.0 million.
Other, net expense of $7.6 million compares to $0.1 million. The
change was driven by $4.6 million of expenses due to the loss on
extinguishment of the $350 million of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2019.
The effective tax rate of 30.2% compares to 99.4%. The lower effective
tax rate in the current quarter is due primarily to higher tax expense
recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act of 2017.
Net income of $41.8 million compares to $0.4 million. The largest
driver of the increase was driven by the 2017 tax expense noted above.
Earnings per diluted share of $1.22 compares to $0.01.
Full year 2018 cash flow from operations of $137.7 million compares to
$183.8 million in 2017. The difference is due primarily to increased
working capital investment to support growth in the business.
Full year 2018 capital expenditures of $42.4 million compares to $41.1
million in 2017. The increase is due to higher capital investment in
facilities and innovation.
Working capital as a percentage of sales of 18.2% compares to 18.4%.
Non-GAAP Measures
Please refer to the tables on pages 9 - 14 for the reconciliations of
our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP to the
non-GAAP measures. Unless otherwise noted, all non-GAAP financial
metrics that follow exclude the expense items detailed on page 11 of
this release.
Adjusted operating expense of $333.8 million compares to $301.6
million, up 10.7%. Adjusted operating expense ratio of 15.8% compares
to 15.0%. The increase in adjusted operating expense is due to $7.4
million of incremental expense from the acquisitions and $7.2 million
of investment in innovation and business transformation strategies,
combined with higher volume and inflationary pressures, primarily from
freight and medical costs.
Adjusted operating income of $96.2 million compares to $96.8 million.
Adjusted operating margin of 4.5% compares to 4.8%.
Adjusted effective tax rate of 28.6% compares to 38.5%. The lower tax
rate is driven by the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Adjusted net income increased 9.5% to $52.4 million.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 8.5% to $1.53.
Adjusted EBITDA of $108.5 million compares to $108.3 million. Adjusted
EBITDA margin of 5.1% compares to 5.4%.
Segment Update
Network & Security Solutions ("NSS") reported record fourth quarter
sales of $1.1 billion, an increase of 6.4%, or 4.7% on an organic basis.
NSS security sales of $499.5 million, which represents approximately 45%
of segment sales, increased 18.5%. NSS operating income of $77.6 million
compares to $68.4 million. NSS adjusted operating income increased 5.1%
to $81.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2% to $83.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% compares to 7.6%.
Electrical & Electronic Solutions (“EES”) reported fourth quarter sales
of $571.3 million, a reported decrease of 1.8% and an increase of 0.5%
organically. EES operating income of $31.2 million compares to $30.0
million. EES adjusted operating income increased 1.9% to $32.7 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.8% to $33.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin
increased 20 basis points to 5.9%, driven by gross margin improvement
from our initiatives.
Utility Power Solutions (“UPS”) reported record fourth quarter sales of
$429.9 million, an increase of 12.7%, or 13.3% on an organic basis. UPS
operating income of $21.2 million compares to $15.8 million. UPS
adjusted operating income increased 28.1% to $24.6 million. Adjusted
EBITDA increased 24.5% to $25.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin
increased 50 basis points to 5.9%, driven by volume growth and strong
operating leverage, resulting in adjusted EBITDA leverage of 1.9 times.
Capital Structure and Credit Metrics
In the fourth quarter we refinanced $350 million of 5.625% Senior Notes
due 2019 with $250 million of 6.00% Senior Notes due 2025 and borrowings
under our secured accounts receivable facility. We also extended the
maturity of our secured accounts receivable and inventory facilities to
2023.
Key capital structure and credit-related statistics for the quarter:
Debt-to-total capital ratio of 44.4%, compares to 46.1% at the end of
2017
Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.0 times compares to 3.1 times at
the end of 2017
Weighted average cost of borrowed capital of 5.5%, compares to 5.6% in
the prior year quarter
$598.5 million available under secured accounts receivable, inventory
facilities and revolving lines of credit
Outlook
Ted Dosch, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "As we look ahead
to 2019, we are optimistic that favorable sales trends will continue,
based on our record backlog, strong pipeline trends, and ongoing
discussions with our customers and suppliers. The demand environment
remains solid, tempered by uncertainty caused by economic policies and
geopolitical issues. Based on current conditions, we estimate 2019
organic sales growth in the 3 - 6% range, with first quarter 2019
organic sales growth in the 3% - 5% range. Based on our outlook for
low-to-mid single digit sales growth and the related investment in
working capital to support that growth, combined with our ongoing
investment in innovation and business transformation, we estimate cash
flow from operations of $150 - $175 million and capital investment of
$55 - $60 million."
Galvin concluded, "As we turn to 2019, we are focused on the significant
opportunity to leverage our unique set of products and innovative
solutions across our global network. Through our customer access
strategy, comprehensive and unique global services offerings, and
initiatives in high growth markets, we are positioned for top line
growth and market share gains. We are beginning to benefit from actions
we are taking to improve gross margin, which will fund investment in
innovation and still deliver operating margin expansion. Long term, we
expect our investment in innovation to deliver significant benefits,
with the ultimate goal of improving profitability, generating
significant cash flow from operations and creating value for all of our
stakeholders."
Financial Results
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 28,
December 29,
Percent
December 28,
December 29,
Percent
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Net Sales
$
2,119.1
$
2,013.8
5
%
$
8,400.2
$
7,927.4
6
%
Operating Income
$
87.3
$
80.6
8
%
$
309.7
$
312.9
(1
)%
Net Income
$
41.8
$
0.4
nm
$
156.3
$
109.0
43
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.22
$
0.01
nm
$
4.58
$
3.21
43
%
Diluted Weighted Shares
34.1
34.0
—
%
34.1
34.0
—
%
About Anixter
Anixter International is a leading global distributor of Network &
Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power
Solutions. We help build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets
and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO
supply to video surveillance applications to electric power
distribution, we offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that
create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and
communities. Through our unmatched global distribution network along
with our supply chain and technical expertise, we help lower the cost,
risk and complexity of our customers’ supply chains.
Anixter adds value to the distribution process by providing
approximately 130,000 customers access to 1) innovative supply chain
solutions, 2) nearly 600,000 products and over $1.0 billion in
inventory, 3) 316 warehouses/branch locations with over 9.0 million
square feet of space and 4) locations in over 300 cities in
approximately 50 countries. Founded in 1957 and headquartered near
Chicago, Anixter trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
AXE.
Safe Harbor Statement
The statements in this release other than historical facts are
forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause our
actual results to differ materially from what is indicated here. These
factors include but are not limited to general economic conditions, the
level of customer demand particularly for capital projects in the
markets we serve, changes in supplier relationships or in supplier sales
strategies or financial viability, risks associated with the sale of
nonconforming products and services, political, economic or currency
risks related to foreign operations, inventory obsolescence, copper
price fluctuations, customer viability, risks associated with accounts
receivable, the impact of regulation and regulatory, investigative and
legal proceedings and legal compliance risks, information security
risks, risks associated with substantial debt and restrictions contained
in financial and operating covenants in our debt agreements, the impact
and the uncertainty concerning the timing and terms of the withdrawal by
the United Kingdom from the European Union, unanticipated change in our
tax provision and tax liabilities related to the enactment of the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act and risks associated with integration of acquired
companies, including, but not limited to, the risk that the acquisitions
may not provide us with the synergies or other benefits that were
anticipated. These uncertainties may cause our actual results to be
materially different than those expressed in any forward looking
statements. We do not undertake to update any forward looking
statements. Please see our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
filings for more information.
