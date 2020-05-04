Anixter International : WESCO International Announces Mexico Approval for Merger with Anixter International

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services, today announced it received approval from Mexico on April 30, 2020 for its planned merger with Anixter International. Notification of the Merger was filed in Mexico on February 10, 2020. Receipt of this approval satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction, which remains subject to regulatory clearance from Canada. The parties have also filed notifications seeking approval under the antitrust laws of Chile, but the receipt of approval in Chile is not a condition to the closing of the merger. Approval or clearance has previously been received under the antitrust laws of the United States, Russia and Turkey. The parties expect to complete the merger in the second or third calendar quarter of 2020.

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2019 annual sales were approximately $8.4 billion. The company employs approximately 9,500 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

About Anixter

Anixter International is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. The company helps build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, Anixter offers full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through Anixter's unmatched global distribution network along with its supply chain and technical expertise, the company helps lower the cost, risk and complexity of its customers' supply chains.

Anixter adds value to the distribution process by providing over 100,000 customers access to 1) innovative supply chain solutions, 2) nearly 600,000 products and over $1.0 billion in inventory, 3) 309 warehouses/branch locations with over 9.0 million square feet of space and 4) locations in over 300 cities in approximately 50 countries. Founded in 1957 and headquartered near Chicago, Anixter trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AXE.

Additional information about Anixter is available at www.anixter.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Forward-Looking Statements

