Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Anixter International Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

10/31/2019 | 11:26pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Anixter (NYSE:AXE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Anixter to Clayton.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/anixter-international-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Anixter's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $81 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $3.8 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Anixter by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Anixter accepts a superior bid. Anixter insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Anixter's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Anixter.

If you own common stock in Anixter and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/anixter-international-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-anixter-international-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-clayton-dubilier--rice-300949688.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
