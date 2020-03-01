General Announcement::APPOINTMENT OF SALES DIRECTOR IN ANNAIK'S SUBSIDIARY; ANN AIK PTE LTD

Please see attachment.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. It has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Tang Yeng Yuen, Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance, Hong Leong Finance Limited, at 16 Raffles Quay, #01-05 Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581, telephone (+65) 6415 9886.

