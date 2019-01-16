Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Annaly Capital Management, Inc.    NLY

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (NLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management : Cap Management, Capital Impact Partners Launch Second Social Impact Investing JV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:05pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and Capital Impact Partners on Wednesday launched a joint venture to support affordable housing and community development projects in Washington, D.C.

The $25 million JV is Annaly's second impact investing partnership since 2017 with Capital Impact, a non-profit community development financial institution.

The companies said the JV will offer direct funding to "socially responsible projects in low-income communities," and will also support affordable housing in the district.

"We are excited to announce our second social impact venture with Capital Impact Partners. Our commitment is aimed at improving economic opportunity while helping to preserve and protect affordable housing and foster education in Washington, D.C." said Kevin Keyes, chairman, chief executive and president of Annaly.

Annaly's initial partnership with Capital Impact in November 2017, supports community development projects across the U.S. in housing, education, health care, job training and healthy foods.,

Annaly is a real-estate investment trust that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
06:05pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Cap Management, Capital Impact Partners Launch Secon..
DJ
05:02pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Strategic Achievements Demonstrating..
BU
05:00pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05:00pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : and Capital Impact Partners Announce Launch of..
BU
04:59pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Selected for Second Consecutive Year in Bloomb..
BU
01/10ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
01/08ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common..
BU
01/07ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
2018ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces 4th Quarter 2018 Common Stock Divide..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 315 M
EBIT 2018 1 559 M
Net income 2018 2 601 M
Debt 2018 79 742 M
Yield 2018 12,0%
P/E ratio 2018 4,70
P/E ratio 2019 9,35
EV / Sales 2018 28,3x
EV / Sales 2019 28,6x
Capitalization 14 056 M
Chart ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Gerard Keyes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn A. Votek CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald S. Choe Chief Technology Officer
Kevin P. Brady Independent Director
Jonathan D. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.75%14 056
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP2.34%9 369
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP11.82%5 784
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.6.34%5 758
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC4.05%3 943
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.37%3 437
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.