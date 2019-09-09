Log in
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend of $0.25 per Share

0
09/09/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) declared the third quarter 2019 common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. This dividend is payable October 31, 2019, to common shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2019.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; our ability to grow our commercial real estate business; our ability to grow our residential credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations and policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 434 M
EBIT 2019 1 667 M
Net income 2019 -1 985 M
Debt 2019 107 B
Yield 2019 12,6%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,87x
P/E ratio 2020 8,16x
EV / Sales2019 83,0x
EV / Sales2020 77,2x
Capitalization 12 102 M
Chart ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,31  $
Last Close Price 8,31  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Gerard Keyes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn A. Votek CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald S. Choe Chief Technology Officer
Kevin P. Brady Independent Director
Jonathan D. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-15.38%12 102
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-14.14%8 250
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.20.80%6 702
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP2.11%6 029
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC10.99%4 748
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.81%3 629
