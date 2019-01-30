Log in
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (NLY)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

01/30/2019 | 04:17pm EST

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market close on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Call-in Number:      
U.S. Toll Free 844-512-2926
International 412-317-6300
Passcode 4136971
Webcast

www.annaly.com

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:      
U.S. Toll Free 877-344-7529
International 412-317-0088
Passcode 10128325
 

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.annaly.com.


© Business Wire 2019
