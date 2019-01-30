Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”)
announced today that it will release its financial results for the
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market close on
Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call
and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 14, 2019
at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
|






U.S. Toll Free




844-512-2926

International




412-317-6300

Passcode




4136971

Webcast




www.annaly.com
A replay of the call will be available for one week following the
conference call.
|






U.S. Toll Free




877-344-7529

International




412-317-0088

Passcode




10128325





About Annaly
Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and
finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business
objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders
and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and
continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed
as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax
purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC.
Additional information on the Company can be found at www.annaly.com.
