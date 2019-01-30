Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market close on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free 844-512-2926 International 412-317-6300 Passcode 4136971 Webcast www.annaly.com

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay: U.S. Toll Free 877-344-7529 International 412-317-0088 Passcode 10128325

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.annaly.com.

