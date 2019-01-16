Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Announces Strategic Achievements Demonstrating Growth and Diversification Across Shared Capital Platform

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”)
today announced a number of significant accomplishments made during 2018
and the beginning of 2019 across the Company’s diversified shared
capital platform.
“To begin 2019, Annaly successfully raised $840 million of equity to
capitalize on the numerous investment opportunities in our businesses.
Following the volatility of the fourth quarter, we targeted the
beginning of 2019 as a prudent time to raise capital to take advantage
of emerging and attractive options across our four investment
strategies,” said Kevin Keyes, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and
President of Annaly. “This transaction follows a record year in 2018 in
which Annaly continued to successfully implement its diversification
strategy by opportunistically originating and purchasing over $4.2
billion in investments across our three credit businesses with
compelling valuations and structures. These achievements are a testament
to the performance, scale and depth of our diversified and complementary
investment strategies,” continued Kevin Keyes. “As we continue into
2019, our deep liquidity, evidenced by approximately $8 billion of
unencumbered assets as of year-end, provides us additional capacity for
further portfolio expansion in high quality assets with attractive
risk-adjusted returns.”
Capital Markets Leadership
Annaly began 2019 with the first common equity offering across all
industries in the U.S. In connection with this previously announced
public offering, Annaly issued 86,500,000 shares of common stock,
inclusive of 11,500,000 shares representing the full exercise of the
underwriters’ option. Giving effect to the sale of these additional
shares, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $840
million before deducting estimated offering expenses. Annaly intends to
use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire targeted assets under
the Company’s capital allocation policy, further diversifying its
investments in Agency assets as well as high quality residential,
commercial and corporate credit assets. Annaly also intends to use the
net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, without
limitation, to pay down obligations and other working capital items.
Since the beginning of 2018, Annaly has grown its capital base by an
aggregate of $2.6 billion with the successful execution of public equity
and preferred offerings and the continuation of its M&A consolidation
strategy.
Credit Highlights
Annaly originated or purchased an aggregate of over $4.2 billion1
of loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities and equity across its
three credit businesses in 2018, an increase of 65% year-over-year.
Residential Credit
-
The Annaly Residential Credit Group (referred to as “ARC”) acquired
$1.6 billion2 of Expanded Prime/Non-Qualified Mortgage and
seasoned residential whole loans, up approximately 76% year-over-year,
for a weighted average return on investment of 11.5% across the
overall ARC portfolio.3
-
Driven by expansion in its unique partnership channels, ARC purchased
$1.3 billion of residential whole loans during the year in 36 separate
pools, with an average pool size of $36.1 million. Additionally, ARC
exercised call rights on three legacy securitizations in 2018, gaining
access to $313 million of high-quality seasoned loans. Annaly’s first
securitization of 2018, OBX 2018-1, was comprised of approximately
$205 million of previously securitized collateral, coupled with
seasoned whole loans purchased outright.
-
Overall, ARC completed three residential whole loan securitizations
for an aggregate of $1.1 billion through Annaly’s wholly-owned
subsidiary, Onslow Bay Financial LLC. ARC is currently pursuing an
additional residential whole loan securitization of approximately $400
million, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. The
securitization program serves as an additional source of liquidity for
ARC and better positions the platform for long-term scalability and
continued growth.
Commercial Real Estate
-
The Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group (referred to as “ACREG”)
enhanced regional origination presence and expanded capital markets
efforts, which enabled ACREG to close over $1.2 billion of commercial
assets, up approximately 126% year-over-year across the overall
portfolio, for a weighted average return on investment of 12.2%.3
-
ACREG closed 16 debt transactions with an average ACREG commitment
size of $56 million. Noteworthy deals included an ACREG originated
$185 million floating-rate whole loan secured by a 60-story, 1.5
million square foot, Class-A office tower located in Dallas, Texas and
a nearly $100 million acquisition of the controlling interest in a
commercial mortgage-backed securities trust secured by a pool of
full service hotels across 16 states.
Middle Market Lending
-
The Annaly Middle Market Lending Group’s (referred to as “AMML”)
established sponsor relationships and capacity to underwrite
significant first and second lien investments, AMML completed $1.4
billion of loans, up approximately 85% year-over-year, for a weighted
average return on investment of 11.4%.3
-
AMML closed 18 new deals with an average AMML commitment size of $63
million. The team demonstrated their ability to lead transactions by
acting as lead agent on 5 of these deals, which had an average total
facility size of $200 million.
-
Most notably, AMML acted as the Sole Lead Arranger and Administrative
Agent on a $445 million senior secured credit facility supporting an
acquisition by a leading private equity firm. AMML retained
approximately 50% of the transaction, post-syndication.
-
Given the evolving market environment, AMML increased its exposure to
first lien, resulting in a split of 70% first lien and 30% second lien
at year end.
Financing & Liquidity Highlights
Annaly’s credit businesses secured additional financing capacity and
improved the terms of existing arrangements throughout 2018, further
enhancing overall liquidity to support opportunistic portfolio
expansion. Representative of this liquidity, Annaly ended 2018 with
approximately $8 billion in unencumbered assets. Since the beginning of
2018, the credit businesses added two new facilities and expanded the
relationship with an existing lender, adding an additional $700 million
in aggregate capacity. Additionally, Annaly’s credit businesses
proactively extended term and reduced financing costs across
pre-existing facilities by 25 to 50 basis points (representing a pricing
improvement between 13% and 22%), while improving terms and flexibility.
Establishing new financing relationships, optimizing existing
facilities, utilizing syndication opportunistically and accessing the
securitization markets all contributed to enhancing capital efficiency
and the growth of these businesses.
About Annaly
Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and
finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business
objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders
and to preserve capital through the prudent selection of investments and
continued management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as
a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax
purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC.
Additional information is available at www.annaly.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or
incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are
based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and
may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the
use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe,"
"expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on
those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ
materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a
variety of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in interest
rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the
availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for
purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of
any financings; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in
business conditions and the general economy; our ability to grow our
commercial real estate business; our ability to grow our residential
credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business;
credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer
securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related
residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and
corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing
rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment
opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our
business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S.
federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption
from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual
results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not
undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release
the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking
statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated
events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as
required by law.

1


Includes unfunded commitments of $161 million.

2


Whole loan production represents the aggregate unpaid principal
balance of Annaly’s loan settlements as of December 31, 2018 and
includes loans obtained through legacy call rights.

3


Weighted average return on investments represents annualized
estimated projected asset returns inclusive of imputed leverage and
excluding the impact of general and administrative costs.



