Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Completes Exchange Offer for MTGE Investment Corp. Common Stock and Completes Second-Step Merger

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly”), announced today that it has completed the previously announced exchange offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of MTGE Investment Corp. (“MTGE”).

The exchange offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of MTGE common stock expired at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on September 7, 2018. The depositary for the exchange offer has informed Annaly that a total of 34,632,768 shares of MTGE common stock, representing approximately 75.62% of MTGE’s outstanding common stock, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the exchange offer. All shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn have been accepted by Annaly for payment in accordance with the terms of the exchange offer and applicable law.

Of the shares of MTGE common stock tendered in the exchange offer, holders of 5,739,769 shares made an election to receive the mixed consideration, holders of 5,462,059 shares made an election to receive the all-cash consideration and holders of 23,430,939 shares made an election to receive the all-stock consideration.

MTGE common stockholders who elected to receive the mixed consideration or tendered without a valid election will receive the mixed consideration, which consists of $9.82 in cash and 0.9519 shares of Annaly common stock per share of MTGE common stock;

MTGE common stockholders who elected to receive the all-cash consideration will receive $19.65 in cash per share of MTGE common stock; and

MTGE common stockholders who elected to receive the all-stock consideration will be subject to proration at a rate of approximately 62%, and will receive their consideration in the form of $19.65 in cash for each share not accepted for the all-stock election due to proration and 1.9037 shares of Annaly common stock per share of MTGE common stock for shares that were accepted for the all-stock election.

MTGE common stockholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Annaly common stock.

Annaly also announced today that, pursuant to the merger agreement, dated as of May 2, 2018, among Annaly, MTGE and Mountain Merger Sub Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Annaly (“Merger Sub”), Annaly completed the acquisition of MTGE through a second-step merger of MTGE with and into Merger Sub without a vote of MTGE’s stockholders, pursuant to Section 3-106.1 of the Maryland General Corporation Law (the “Merger”). In accordance with Maryland law, the Merger was consummated on September 7, 2018. Upon consummation of the Merger, MTGE became a wholly owned subsidiary of Annaly. In connection with the Merger, all shares of MTGE common stock not validly tendered into the exchange offer were cancelled and converted into the right to receive merger consideration in the same amounts offered in the exchange offer. Holders of these shares will have the opportunity to elect among the mixed consideration, the all-cash consideration and the all-stock consideration, subject to proration, as described in the prospectus/offer to exchange, dated June 4, 2018, filed by Annaly with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the transaction. In addition, upon consummation of the Merger, each outstanding share of MTGE 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “MTGE Series A Preferred Stock”) was cancelled and converted into the right to receive one newly issued share of Annaly’s 8.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, which has substantially the same terms as the existing terms of the MTGE Series A Preferred Stock.

As a result of the acquisition, shares of MTGE common stock and MTGE Series A Preferred Stock will cease to be traded on NASDAQ.

Wells Fargo Securities and Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. are serving as financial advisors to Annaly, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serves as legal counsel to Annaly.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its shareholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information about Annaly can be found at www.annaly.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Additional Information and Where to Find It

