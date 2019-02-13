Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Expands Board with Election of Kathy Hopinkah Hannan

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”)
today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”)
has elected Kathy Hopinkah Hannan, PhD, CPA, former Global Lead Partner,
National Managing Partner and Vice Chairman of KPMG, LLP (“KPMG”), to
become an independent member of the Board, effective immediately. With
the addition of Dr. Hannan, Annaly’s Board will be comprised of twelve
members, ten of whom are independent and five of whom are female.
“We are excited to welcome Kathy to our Board of Directors and look
forward to benefitting from her significant experience in tax and
accounting, financial reporting and controls, Board effectiveness and
corporate governance,” said Kevin Keyes, Chairman, Chief Executive
Officer and President. “Kathy is a proven thought leader with a track
record of success and valued financial, governance and corporate
advisory experience that will be a tremendous benefit to Annaly’s
Management and shareholders. In addition, Kathy’s leadership on topics
of gender equality, ethics and mentorship align with Annaly’s broader
ESG initiatives,” continued Kevin Keyes. “As we have demonstrated,
Annaly has an industry-leading approach to Board governance, composition
and refreshment, as reflected by our recent actions to declassify the
Board and revise our Director refreshment policy.”
Dr. Hannan is a former Global Lead Partner, National Managing Partner
and Vice Chairman of KPMG. Dr. Hannan has over 30 years of industry
experience and has held numerous leadership roles during her
distinguished career with KPMG. Immediately prior to her 2018
retirement, Dr. Hannan served as Global Lead Partner, Senior Advisor for
KPMG’s Board Leadership Center and National Leader Total Impact
Strategy, providing advice and direction on leading Board governance
practices and guiding the strategic direction of corporations throughout
the U.S. Dr. Hannan also served as the Midwest Area Managing Partner for
KPMG’s Tax Services — the first woman to be named to such a position at
KPMG. Subsequent to that role, Dr. Hannan was appointed as the National
Managing Partner of Diversity and Corporate Responsibility, a role that
focused on providing strategic direction to leverage diversity and
inclusion and corporate philanthropy for commercial sustainability.
While at KPMG, Dr. Hannan also founded the KPMG Women’s Advisory Board
with the objective to improve the retention and advancement of women in
the workplace.
In addition to her roles at KPMG, as a Native American Indian and member
of the Ho-Chunk Nation Tribe, Dr. Hannan served on President George W.
Bush’s National Advisory Council on Indian Education. Throughout her
career, Dr. Hannan has been the recipient of numerous awards for
professional achievement, including the Most Powerful and Influential
Women Award by the Illinois Diversity Council and the Outstanding
Business Leader Award by YWCA Chicago. Currently, Dr. Hannan serves as
Chairman of the Board & National President for Girl Scouts of the USA,
is a member of the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee of the
Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and is a Trustee of
the Committee for Economic Development in Washington, D.C.
Given the Company’s declassification of the Board in December of 2018,
Dr. Hannan will stand for re-election to the Board at the Company’s 2019
Annual Meeting of Stockholders for a term of one year. Dr. Hannan has
been appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee and Nominating/Corporate
Governance Committee. The Board has determined that Dr. Hannan is an
audit committee financial expert for purposes of the Securities and
Exchange Commission rules. As a result, the number of audit committee
financial experts serving on the Board’s Audit Committee has increased
from two to three.
About Annaly
Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and
finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business
objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders
and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and
continued management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as
a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax
purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC.
Additional information is available at www.annaly.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or
incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are
based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and
may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the
use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe,"
"expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on
those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ
materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a
variety of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in interest
rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the
availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for
purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of
any financings; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in
business conditions and the general economy; our ability to grow our
commercial real estate business; our ability to grow our residential
credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business;
credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer
securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related
residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and
corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing
rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment
opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our
business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S.
federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption
from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual
results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not
undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release
the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking
statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated
events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as
required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005709/en/