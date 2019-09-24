Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Hosts Women's Leadership Event

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that its Women’s Interactive Network (“WIN”) held a Women’s Leadership Event on September 23, 2019 to recognize Annaly’s women partners across its businesses. Attendance included nearly 125 professional women from 45 different firms made up of the Company’s leading sponsors, bankers, advisors and policymakers, in addition to members of Annaly Senior Management.

The event featured a fireside chat and Q&A between Kevin Keyes, Annaly’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Muffet McGraw, Head Coach University of Notre Dame Women’s Basketball. During her career, Muffet McGraw has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, led her team to nine Final Fours and two national championships and has made a significant impact towards achieving gender equality that has transcended basketball.

“The success of our unique Women’s Leadership Event is a testament to Annaly’s commitment to providing opportunities to promote and empower women,” said Kevin Keyes, Annaly’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We were thrilled to host Muffet McGraw and gain insight from her leadership and personal experiences. As one of the greatest coaches of all time and a leading advocate for women, Muffet is a pioneer and inspiration to us all.”

As the largest external outing hosted by WIN to date, the event furthers Annaly’s efforts towards the advancement of women as part of the Company’s broader corporate responsibility initiatives. Additional information on Annaly’s focus on diversity and inclusion can be found at www.annaly.com/corporate-responsibility/human-capital.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

About WIN

Launched in 2017, WIN fosters a strong sense of community and engagement among women at Annaly. Through targeted development and networking opportunities, knowledge exchanges, mentorship, coaching and volunteer efforts, Annaly provides exposure and promotes the progression and advancement of women at the firm. A committee comprised of women at all levels and across business areas spearheads the WIN effort, while being sponsored by designated teams of male and female senior executives.

