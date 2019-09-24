Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Annaly Capital Management, Inc.    NLY

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(NLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Hosts Women's Leadership Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that its Women’s Interactive Network (“WIN”) held a Women’s Leadership Event on September 23, 2019 to recognize Annaly’s women partners across its businesses. Attendance included nearly 125 professional women from 45 different firms made up of the Company’s leading sponsors, bankers, advisors and policymakers, in addition to members of Annaly Senior Management.

The event featured a fireside chat and Q&A between Kevin Keyes, Annaly’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Muffet McGraw, Head Coach University of Notre Dame Women’s Basketball. During her career, Muffet McGraw has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, led her team to nine Final Fours and two national championships and has made a significant impact towards achieving gender equality that has transcended basketball.

“The success of our unique Women’s Leadership Event is a testament to Annaly’s commitment to providing opportunities to promote and empower women,” said Kevin Keyes, Annaly’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We were thrilled to host Muffet McGraw and gain insight from her leadership and personal experiences. As one of the greatest coaches of all time and a leading advocate for women, Muffet is a pioneer and inspiration to us all.”

As the largest external outing hosted by WIN to date, the event furthers Annaly’s efforts towards the advancement of women as part of the Company’s broader corporate responsibility initiatives. Additional information on Annaly’s focus on diversity and inclusion can be found at www.annaly.com/corporate-responsibility/human-capital.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

About WIN

Launched in 2017, WIN fosters a strong sense of community and engagement among women at Annaly. Through targeted development and networking opportunities, knowledge exchanges, mentorship, coaching and volunteer efforts, Annaly provides exposure and promotes the progression and advancement of women at the firm. A committee comprised of women at all levels and across business areas spearheads the WIN effort, while being sponsored by designated teams of male and female senior executives.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
04:16pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Hosts Women's Leadership Event
BU
09/09ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Common Stock Divide..
BU
08/14ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Preferred Dividends
BU
08/02ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/31ANNALY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/31ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
07/31ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/22ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Hold..
AQ
07/17ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2019 Financi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 434 M
EBIT 2019 1 667 M
Net income 2019 -1 985 M
Debt 2019 107 B
Yield 2019 11,7%
P/E ratio 2019 -6,36x
P/E ratio 2020 8,83x
EV / Sales2019 83,7x
EV / Sales2020 77,9x
Capitalization 13 106 M
Chart ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,38  $
Last Close Price 9,00  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris Director
Kevin Gerard Keyes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn A. Votek Chief Financial Officer
Donald S. Choe Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan D. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.35%13 106
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-7.01%8 935
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.25.27%6 950
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP7.18%6 328
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC14.03%4 879
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.41%3 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group