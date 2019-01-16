Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Annaly Capital Management, Inc.    NLY

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (NLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Selected for Second Consecutive Year in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 04:59pm EST

  • In 2018, Annaly continued to demonstrate its commitment to gender diversity as women represented over 40% of new hires and were also added to both the Board of Directors and the Operating Committee
  • Annaly’s performance in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index’s Policies and Community Engagement categories increased year over year

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly”, or the “Company”) today announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”), which acknowledges companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing women in the workplace and to transparency in gender reporting. The sector-neutral index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement and gender conscious product offerings. Annaly’s overall performance improved year over year, reflecting improvement in both the Policies and Community Engagement categories.

“Annaly is honored to again be recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for our commitment to balanced representation across our Firm,” said Kevin Keyes, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annaly. “Diversity and inclusion continue to be core values at Annaly, reflected in our culture, policies and practices, and we know that all dimensions of diversity enhance our overall performance, creating incremental value for our shareholders. This recognition by Bloomberg is further acknowledgement of the broad efforts that Annaly continues to make across our Environmental, Social and Governance practices.”

Annaly has a long standing commitment to employee diversity, including gender diversity, as a business imperative. As a reflection of Annaly’s continued efforts to promote gender equality, 42% of the Company’s hires in 2018 were women. Furthermore, Annaly strives to achieve gender diversity across all levels of the Company as demonstrated by the proportion of female promotions. Since 2015, 40% of managing director promotions, 50% of additions to Annaly’s Operating Committee and 100% of additions to the Board of Directors have been women.

“We applaud Annaly and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. Annaly’s GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace.”

Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI. Demand for products and services using ESG data has seen a significant increase over the last years, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate environmental, social and governance data into their investment decisions. Still, currently only 10% of eligible companies are disclosing their workplace gender policies and practices.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg’s enterprise solutions build on the company’s core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
05:02pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Strategic Achievements Demonstrating..
BU
05:00pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05:00pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : and Capital Impact Partners Announce Launch of..
BU
04:59pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Selected for Second Consecutive Year in Bloomb..
BU
01/10ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
01/08ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common..
BU
01/07ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
2018ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces 4th Quarter 2018 Common Stock Divide..
BU
2018ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 315 M
EBIT 2018 1 559 M
Net income 2018 2 601 M
Debt 2018 79 742 M
Yield 2018 12,0%
P/E ratio 2018 4,70
P/E ratio 2019 9,35
EV / Sales 2018 28,3x
EV / Sales 2019 28,6x
Capitalization 14 056 M
Chart ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Gerard Keyes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn A. Votek CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Donald S. Choe Chief Technology Officer
Kevin P. Brady Independent Director
Jonathan D. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.75%14 056
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP2.34%9 369
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP11.82%5 784
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.6.34%5 758
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC4.05%3 943
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.37%3 437
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.