Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Selected for Second Consecutive Year in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly”, or the “Company”) today announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”), which acknowledges companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing women in the workplace and to transparency in gender reporting. The sector-neutral index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement and gender conscious product offerings. Annaly’s overall performance improved year over year, reflecting improvement in both the Policies and Community Engagement categories.

“Annaly is honored to again be recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for our commitment to balanced representation across our Firm,” said Kevin Keyes, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annaly. “Diversity and inclusion continue to be core values at Annaly, reflected in our culture, policies and practices, and we know that all dimensions of diversity enhance our overall performance, creating incremental value for our shareholders. This recognition by Bloomberg is further acknowledgement of the broad efforts that Annaly continues to make across our Environmental, Social and Governance practices.”

Annaly has a long standing commitment to employee diversity, including gender diversity, as a business imperative. As a reflection of Annaly’s continued efforts to promote gender equality, 42% of the Company’s hires in 2018 were women. Furthermore, Annaly strives to achieve gender diversity across all levels of the Company as demonstrated by the proportion of female promotions. Since 2015, 40% of managing director promotions, 50% of additions to Annaly’s Operating Committee and 100% of additions to the Board of Directors have been women.

“We applaud Annaly and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. Annaly’s GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace.”

Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI. Demand for products and services using ESG data has seen a significant increase over the last years, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate environmental, social and governance data into their investment decisions. Still, currently only 10% of eligible companies are disclosing their workplace gender policies and practices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005830/en/