Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Selected for Second Consecutive Year in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly”, or the “Company”)
today announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive
year in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”), which acknowledges
companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing women
in the workplace and to transparency in gender reporting. The
sector-neutral index measures gender equality across internal company
statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement
and gender conscious product offerings. Annaly’s overall performance
improved year over year, reflecting improvement in both the Policies and
Community Engagement categories.
“Annaly is honored to again be recognized in the Bloomberg
Gender-Equality Index for our commitment to balanced representation
across our Firm,” said Kevin Keyes, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
and President of Annaly. “Diversity and inclusion continue to be core
values at Annaly, reflected in our culture, policies and practices, and
we know that all dimensions of diversity enhance our overall
performance, creating incremental value for our shareholders. This
recognition by Bloomberg is further acknowledgement of the broad efforts
that Annaly continues to make across our Environmental, Social and
Governance practices.”
Annaly has a long standing commitment to employee diversity, including
gender diversity, as a business imperative. As a reflection of Annaly’s
continued efforts to promote gender equality, 42% of the Company’s hires
in 2018 were women. Furthermore, Annaly strives to achieve gender
diversity across all levels of the Company as demonstrated by the
proportion of female promotions. Since 2015, 40% of managing director
promotions, 50% of additions to Annaly’s Operating Committee and 100% of
additions to the Board of Directors have been women.
“We applaud Annaly and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for
their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI
framework,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding
Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. Annaly’s GEI inclusion is a strong
indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it
is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive
workplace.”
Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the
opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality
across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community
engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score
above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of
disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and
policies, are included in the GEI. Demand for products and services
using ESG data has seen a significant increase over the last years, as a
growing number of investors are looking to incorporate environmental,
social and governance data into their investment decisions. Still,
currently only 10% of eligible companies are disclosing their workplace
gender policies and practices.
