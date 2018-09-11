Anoto announces information memorandum regarding the rights issue

Stockholm, 11 September 2018 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) has prepared an information memorandum regarding the rights issue announced on 6 September 2018.



The information memorandum regarding Anoto’s rights issue is now available (only in Swedish) on Anoto’s website (www.anoto.com).

