Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Anova Metals Limited    AWV   AU000000AWV3

ANOVA METALS LIMITED

(AWV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/14
0.011 AUD   --.--%
08:29pANOVA METALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
08:29pANOVA METALS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/14ANOVA METALS : Quarterly Cashflow and Activities Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anova Metals : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

Anova Metals Limited

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

20 147 678 779

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

This URL on our website:

anovametals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 14 October 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 14 October 2019

Sign Here:

Company Secretary

Print Name: Steven Jackson

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board

in our Corporate Governance Statement

and management; and

… and information about the respective roles and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

responsibilities of our board and management (including

those delegated to management.

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management):

at anovametals.com.au/corporate/corporate-

governance

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

in our Corporate Governance Statement

person, or putting forward to security holders a

candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information

in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or

not to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

in our Corporate Governance Statement

appointment.

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

in our Corporate Governance Statement

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

Page 2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements

Governance Statement

for the board or a relevant committee of the board to

set measurable objectives for achieving gender

diversity and to assess annually both the objectives

and the entity's progress in achieving them;

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

set by the board or a relevant committee of the board

in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its

progress towards achieving them and either:

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on

the board, in senior executive positions and across

the whole organisation (including how the entity

has defined "senior executive" for these

purposes); or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most

recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in

and published under that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

in our Corporate Governance Statement

the performance of the board, its committees and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

individual directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether

a performance evaluation was undertaken in the

reporting period in accordance with that process.

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

in our Corporate Governance Statement

the performance of its senior executives; and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether

in our Corporate Governance Statement

a performance evaluation was undertaken in the

reporting period in accordance with that process.

Page 3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have a nomination committee which:

Governance Statement

  1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
  2. is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

(3) the charter of the committee;

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

number of times the committee met throughout

the period and the individual attendances of the

members at those meetings; or

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,

disclose that fact and the processes it employs to

address board succession issues and to ensure that

the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity

to enable it to discharge its duties and

responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the

Governance Statement

board currently has or is looking to achieve in its

membership.

Page 4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

of the period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

(a)

the names of the directors considered by the board

independent directors:

to be independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b)

if a director has an interest, position, association or

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the

paragraph (b):

board is of the opinion that it does not compromise

in our Corporate Governance Statement

the independence of the director, the nature of the

… and the length of service of each director:

interest, position, association or relationship in

in our Corporate Governance Statement

question and an explanation of why the board is of

that opinion; and

(c)

the length of service of each director.

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

independent directors.

Governance Statement

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

independent director and, in particular, should not be the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

same person as the CEO of the entity.

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

directors and provide appropriate professional

in our Corporate Governance Statement

development opportunities for directors to develop and

maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform

their role as directors effectively.

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

(a)

have a code of conduct for its directors, senior

at anovametals.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance

executives and employees; and

(b)

disclose that code or a summary of it.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anova Metals Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 00:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANOVA METALS LIMITED
08:29pANOVA METALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
08:29pANOVA METALS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/14ANOVA METALS : Quarterly Cashflow and Activities Report
PU
10/01ANOVA METALS LIMITED : - Director Resignation
AQ
07/30ANOVA METALS : Appendix3Y
PU
07/26ANOVA METALS LIMITED : - Quarterly Cashflow and Activities Report
AQ
06/30ANOVA METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
04/04ANOVA METALS : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
03/29ANOVA METALS : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
03/17ANOVA METALS : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder
PU
More news
Chart ANOVA METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Anova Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Raymond Scott James Non-Executive Chairman
Jake Campbell General Manager-Operations
Gregory William Fry Executive Director
Alasdair Campbell Cooke Executive Director
Geoffrey Laing Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANOVA METALS LIMITED10.00%5
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.18%31 008
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.76%30 163
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED52.89%17 228
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 125
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD54.58%13 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group