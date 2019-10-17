Anova Metals : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
|
|
|
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
☒
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate
|
|
(a)
|
have a diversity policy which includes requirements
|
|
|
Governance Statement
|
|
|
for the board or a relevant committee of the board to
|
|
|
|
|
|
set measurable objectives for achieving gender
|
|
|
|
|
|
diversity and to assess annually both the objectives
|
|
|
|
|
|
and the entity's progress in achieving them;
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
|
|
|
|
|
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
|
|
|
|
|
|
set by the board or a relevant committee of the board
|
|
|
|
|
|
in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its
|
|
|
|
|
|
progress towards achieving them and either:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on
|
|
|
|
|
|
the board, in senior executive positions and across
|
|
|
|
|
|
the whole organisation (including how the entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
has defined "senior executive" for these
|
|
|
|
|
|
purposes); or
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most
|
|
|
|
|
|
recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in
|
|
|
|
|
|
and published under that Act.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
|
the performance of the board, its committees and
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
|
|
|
|
individual directors; and
|
|
|
|
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether
|
|
|
|
|
a performance evaluation was undertaken in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
reporting period in accordance with that process.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
|
the performance of its senior executives; and
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether
|
|
|
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
|
a performance evaluation was undertaken in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
reporting period in accordance with that process.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 3