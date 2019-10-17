Anova Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

ANOVA METALS LIMITED
ABN 20 147 678 779
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Anova Metals Limited ("Anova Metals" or the "Company") will be held at Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco, Western Australia on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 10.30am (WST) for the purpose of transacting the following business.
The attached Explanatory Statement is provided to supply Shareholders with information to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision regarding the Resolutions set out in this Notice. The Explanatory Statement is to be read in conjunction with this Notice.
AGENDA
ORDINARY BUSINESS
Accounts and Reports
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Directors' Report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report.
Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:
"That for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019."
Voting exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons (the "voter"):
-
a member of the key management personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
-
a closely related party of such a member.
However, the voter may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described in paragraphs (a) or (b) and either:
-
the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
-
the voter is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
-
-
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and
-
expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel for the entity.
Resolution 2 - Re-Election of Director - John Davis
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That for the purposes of clause 11.3 of the Constitution of the Company and for all other purposes, John Davis, a Director who retires by rotation, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company."
Resolution 3 - Approval of Employee Incentive Scheme
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9(b) and for all other purposes Shareholders approve the issue of securities under the "Employee Incentive Plan" for a period of 3 years commencing on the date of this Meeting on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement."