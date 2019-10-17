Anova Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form 0 10/17/2019 | 08:29pm EDT Send by mail :

ABN 20 147 678 779 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY STATEMENT For the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 10.30am (WST) at Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco, Western Australia This is an important document. Please read it carefully and in its entirety. If you do not understand it please consult your professional advisers. If you are unable to attend the Meeting, please complete the proxy form enclosed and return it in accordance with the instructions set out on that form. TIME AND PLACE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE This Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Anova Metals Limited will be held at: Suite 1 Commencing 245 Churchill Avenue at 10.30am (WST) Subiaco, Western Australia, 6008 on 21 November 2019 How to Vote You may vote by attending the meeting in person, by proxy or authorised representative. Voting in Person To vote in person you need to attend the meeting on the date and at the place set out above. The meeting will commence at 10.30am (WST). Voting by Proxy To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the proxy form enclosed with this Notice of Annual General Meeting as soon as possible in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form so that it is received not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Your proxy form is enclosed. Anova Metals Limited Page 1 Notice of Annual General Meeting ANOVA METALS LIMITED ABN 20 147 678 779 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Anova Metals Limited ("Anova Metals" or the "Company") will be held at Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco, Western Australia on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 10.30am (WST) for the purpose of transacting the following business. The attached Explanatory Statement is provided to supply Shareholders with information to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision regarding the Resolutions set out in this Notice. The Explanatory Statement is to be read in conjunction with this Notice. AGENDA ORDINARY BUSINESS Accounts and Reports To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Directors' Report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution: "That for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." Voting exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons (the "voter"): a member of the key management personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a closely related party of such a member. However, the voter may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described in paragraphs (a) or (b) and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel for the entity. Resolution 2 - Re-Election of Director - John Davis To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of clause 11.3 of the Constitution of the Company and for all other purposes, John Davis, a Director who retires by rotation, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 3 - Approval of Employee Incentive Scheme To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9(b) and for all other purposes Shareholders approve the issue of securities under the "Employee Incentive Plan" for a period of 3 years commencing on the date of this Meeting on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement." Anova Metals Limited Page 2 Notice of Annual General Meeting Voting exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any Director of the Company who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme or an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast on this Resolution if: it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Restriction on proxy voting by key management personnel or closely related parties: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of key management personnel; or a closely related party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the chair of the meeting; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chairperson to exercise the proxy even if the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel for the Company. Resolution 4 - Adoption of New Constitution To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, the New Constitution (which includes proportional takeover provisions), in the form of the proposed constitution initialled by the Chairman of the Meeting for the purposes of identification, be approved and adopted, in accordance with section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, as the Company's constitution in substitution for the Existing Constitution of the Company from the date of this Meeting." VOTING AND PROXIES A Shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy must be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the Shareholder's voting rights. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify this proportion, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. Where a voting exclusion applies, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by the person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form or it is cast by the Chairing of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. The Chair of the Meeting will vote undirected proxies on, and in favour of, all of the proposed Resolutions, including Resolutions 1 and 3. In relation to Resolutions 1 and 3, the proxy form expressly authorises the Chair of the Meeting to exercise the proxy even though the Resolutions are connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel. Any undirected proxies held by any Director, any other of the Company's key management personnel or any of their closely related parties (who are not the Chair of the Meeting) will not be voted on Resolutions 1 and 3. In accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Act, the Directors have set a date to determine the identity of those entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. The date is 19 November 2019 at 4:00pm (WST). A proxy form is attached. If required it should be completed, signed and returned to the Company's registered office in accordance with the instructions on that form. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Steven Jackson Company Secretary Dated: 14 October 2019 Anova Metals Limited Page 3 Notice of Annual General Meeting ANOVA METALS LIMITED ABN 20 147 678 779 EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This Explanatory Statement is intended to provide Shareholders with sufficient information to assess the merits of the Resolutions contained in the Notice. The business of the Annual General Meeting will include receipt and consideration of the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report.

The Company is not required to provide a hard copy of the Company's annual financial report to Shareholders unless a Shareholder has specifically elected to receive a printed copy.

Whilst the Company will not provide a hard copy of the Company's annual financial report unless specifically requested to do so, Shareholders may view the Company annual financial report on its website at http://www.anovametals.com.au

Shareholders will be offered the following opportunities: discuss the Annual Financial Report for the financial period ended 30 June 2019; ask questions and make comment on the management of the Company; and ask the auditor questions about the conduct of the audit, preparation and content of the auditor's report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements and the independence of the auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report General

The Corporations Act requires that at a listed company's annual general meeting, a resolution that the Remuneration Report be adopted must be put to the shareholders. However, such a resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

The Remuneration Report sets out the Company's remuneration arrangements for the Directors and senior management of the Company. The Remuneration Report is part of the Directors' report contained in the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ending 30 June 2019.

A reasonable opportunity will be provided for questions about or comments on the Remuneration Report at the Meeting. Voting Consequences

Under the Corporations Act, if 25% or more of votes that are cast are voted against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive annual general meetings, Shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those annual general meetings on a resolution (a "Spill Resolution") that another general meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Directors (other than the Managing Director) must go up for re-election. Anova Metals Limited Page 4 Notice of Annual General Meeting This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

