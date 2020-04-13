Anova Metals : Notice under Section 708AA(2)(f)

14 April 2020

Non-Renounceablepro-rata Rights Issue

Notice under Section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

On 14 April 2020, Anova Metals Limited ("Company") announced that it would make a non- renounceable pro-rata rights issue ("Rights Issue") of shares in the Company ("New Shares") to all shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand recorded on the Company's share register at the record date ("Eligible Shareholders").

The Company confirms the Rights Issue is being made without a disclosure document pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("the Act") as varied by ASIC Corporations (Non- Traditional Rights Issue) Instrument 2016/84.

Pursuant to section 708AA the Company provides the following information:

the Company will offer the New Shares for subscription without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; the Company is providing this notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Act; as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Act; as at the date of this notice there is no information: that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with ASX Listing Rules; and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the New Shares. The potential effect the issue of the New Shares will have on the control of the Company, and the consequences of that effect, will depend upon a number of factors, including the level of take up from Eligible Shareholders. The primary consequences will be as follows: If all Eligible Shareholders as at the record date take up their full entitlement, the Rights Issue will have no effect on the control of the Company and all shareholders will hold the same percentage interest in the Company subject only to changes resulting from ineligible shareholders being unable to participate in the Rights Issue.

