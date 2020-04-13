Anova Metals : Proposed issue of Securities - AWV 0 04/13/2020 | 10:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name ANOVA METALS LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday April 14, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable) A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable) Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued AWV ORDINARY FULLY PAID 459,421,517 Ex date Thursday April 16, 2020 +Record date Friday April 17, 2020 Offer closing date Friday May 1, 2020 Issue date Friday May 8, 2020 Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued AWV ORDINARY FULLY PAID 17,142,857 Proposed +issue date Friday May 8, 2020 Proposed issue of securities 1 / 10 Proposed issue of securities Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 2 / 10 Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity ANOVA METALS LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 20147678779 1.3 ASX issuer code AWV The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday April 14, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable) A placement or other type of issue 1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable Proposed issue of securities 3 / 10 Proposed issue of securities Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue Part 3A - Conditions 3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 3B - Offer details Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description AWV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Is the proposed security a 'New Will the proposed issue of this class' (+securities in a class that is +security include an offer of not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) attaching +securities? or an 'Existing class' (additional No securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Details of +securities proposed to be issued If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise? No ASX +Security Code and Description AWV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued) The quantity of additional +securities to be issued For a given quantity of +securities held 2 3 Proposed issue of securities 4 / 10 Proposed issue of securities What will be done with fractional Maximum Number of +securities entitlements? proposed to be issued Fractions rounded up to the next 459,421,517 whole number Purpose of the issue Evaluation of the Company's existing projects, identification of new opportunities, working capital and to meet Entitlement Offer expenses. Offer price details for retail security holders Issue Currency Offer Price per +security Estimated or Actual? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.00700 Actual Oversubscription & Scale back details Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe? No May a scale back be applied to this event? No Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 3C - Timetable 3C.1 +Record date Friday April 17, 2020 3C.2 Ex date Thursday April 16, 2020 3C.4 Record date Friday April 17, 2020 3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue Wednesday April 22, 2020 3C.6 Offer closing date Friday May 1, 2020 Proposed issue of securities 5 / 10 Proposed issue of securities 3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date Tuesday April 28, 2020 3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis Monday May 4, 2020 3C.10 Last day for entity to announce the results of the offer to ASX, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing +security holders and any shortfall taken up by underwriters or other investors Wednesday May 6, 2020 3C.11 Issue date Friday May 8, 2020 3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis Monday May 11, 2020 3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis Wednesday May 13, 2020 Part 3E - Fees and expenses 3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? Yes 3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker? Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd 3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker? 2% Management Fee, 1.5% on Committed Investors ($1,750,000), 5% fee on Additional Shortfall and Top-Up Placement (if required). 3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No 3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission? No 3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer 65,000,000 unlisted options to Argonaut Securities or their nominee(s). Proposed issue of securities 6 / 10 Proposed issue of securities Part 3F - Further Information 3F.1 The purposes for which the entity intends to use the cash raised by the proposed issue Evaluation of the Company's existing projects, identification of new opportunities, working capital and to meet Entitlement Offer expenses. 3F.2 Will holdings on different registers or subregisters be aggregated for the purposes of determining entitlements to the issue? No 3F.3 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue is successful? No 3F.4 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to participate in the proposed issue All countries outside of Australia and New Zealand. 3F.5 Will the offer be made to eligible beneficiaries on whose behalf eligible nominees or custodians hold existing +securities No 3F.6 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed issu http://anovametals.com.au/investor-centre/asx-announcements/ 3F.7 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Proposed issue of securities 7 / 10 Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description AWV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 17,142,857 Purpose of the issue Re-pricing of the March Placement inline with the Entitlements Offer pricing. Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security? Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Proposed issue of securities 8 / 10 Proposed issue of securities Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday May 8, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 17142857 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No Proposed issue of securities 9 / 10 Proposed issue of securities 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue Part 7F - Further Information 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Proposed issue of securities 10 / 10 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Anova Metals Limited published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 02:42:03 UTC 0 Latest news on ANOVA METALS LIMITED 10:43p ANOVA METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - AWV PU 10:38p ANOVA METALS : Notice under Section 708AA(2)(f) PU 10:33p ANOVA METALS : Revised Re-Capitalisation to Inject a Further $6.9 Million PU 04/10 ANOVA METALS : Suspension of Class from Official Quotation AQ 04/09 ANOVA METALS LIMITED : - Withdrawal of Entitlement Offer AQ 04/07 ANOVA METALS : Trading Halt PU 04/06 ANOVA METALS LIMITED : - request for trading halt AQ 04/05 ANOVA METALS : Trading Halt PU 03/11 ANOVA METALS LIMITED : - Offer Document AQ 03/11 ANOVA METALS : Offer Document PU