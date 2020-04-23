Anova Metals : Quarterly Cashflow and Activities Report 0 04/23/2020 | 07:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Dr Mingyan Wang appointed as Managing Director to lead re-capitalised Company

re-capitalised Company Funds to be used for the evaluation and exploration activities of the Company's Big Springs project in Nevada and Linden project in Western Australia, and identification of new opportunities

Review and target selection for ongoing exploration at Big Springs is underway

Anova is in discussions with parties for re-commencing mining at Second Fortune on a low risk basis Strategy Anova previously advised in July 2018, that it was proceeding with a divestment strategy of the Big Springs Project, Anova has elected to suspend this divestment process and seek to continue to progress exploration at the Big Springs Project. Due to the upward movement of the gold price over recent months (US$1,694/oz, A$2,689/oz as at 21 April 2020), indications of a strong future for the gold sector, and the opportunity to source investment funds into Anova, it was deemed in the best interests of shareholders to re-focus on gaining value out of Anova's gold assets. The investor interest confirms the value to the Company of its gold assets at Big Springs in Nevada, USA and the Linden Gold Project in Western Australia. Under the re-structured Board led by Dr Mingyan Wang and backing of the new investors, Anova will focus on extending the current resource base and outlining new resources by systematic exploration at the Big Springs Project in Nevada. In parallel Anova will also seek low risk development opportunities for re-commencing production from the Second Fortune underground gold mine and the processing or sale of tailings and stockpiles for potential early cashflow at Linden in WA. Big Springs Gold Project, Nevada, USA The Big Springs Gold Project is a Carlin style gold deposit located 80km north of Elko in NE Nevada, USA and produced 386,000 oz's of gold between 1987 and 1993, ceasing production due to low gold prices. It is close to multiple other +10 Moz resource Carlin style gold projects in the region. +61 8 6465 5500 www.anovametals.com.au info@anovametals.com.au Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue Subiaco WA 6008 ABN 20 147 678 779 Figure 1: Location of Big Springs Project, Nevada USA. The project currently has Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources of 16 Mt at 2.0 g/t Au for 1.03 Moz's of gold (refer table 1 and AWV ASX release 26 June 2014), over 50sq km of highly prospective ground. Increasing cut-off grade to 2.5 g/t gold, the high grade component has JORC2012 resource of 3.1 Mt @4.2 g/t for 415 Koz of gold. Big Springs is fully permitted for Stage 1 mining operations. The Jerritt Canyon gold mine (Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC, currently in production), is located 20km to the south of Big Springs and is a potential processing option for Big Springs ore. The +30 years continuous and successful exploration at Jerritt Canyon has discovered a total gold resource of 11 Moz, including 8 Moz of gold produced since 1981. In contrast, limited exploration has been conducted at Big Springs since 1993. Figure 2: Big Springs Project location in the 'Independence Trend', located approximately 20km from the Jerritt Canyon Mill. Page 2 Anova is currently carrying out a data review to determine the focus of the next exploration phase at Big Springs. A summary and plan will be announced on completion of this review. The main areas for the focus of this review and on-going exploration are: North Sammy shoots extension and parallel shoot discovery, Beadles Creek mineralisation extensions, South Sammy high grade lode extension, Mac Ridge/Mac Ridge East, Beadles Creek to South Sammy, and Golden Dome. North Sammy shoots extension and parallel shoot discovery North Sammy has JORC 2012 resources of 184.1 Koz @ 3.9 g/t (refer AWV ASX release 26 June 2014). It comprises six parallel high-grade shoots, with the strike length of close to 200 metres and 3-12 meters true thickness for each shoot. Historic drill holes indicate the high-grade mineralisation is open at depth. Surface soil sampling results also indicate the possibility to find parallel shoots toward north. Beadles Creek mineralisation extension During the drilling programs in 2016 and 2017, Anova successfully extended mineralisation at Beadles towards the east for more than 100 meters. Intersections included 18.3m @ 6.2 g/t Au, 12.2m @ 8.5 g/t Au, 9.1m @ 4.7 g/t Au, 4.6m @ 4.1 g/t Au, and 3.0m @ 4.3 g/t Au (refer AWV ASX releases 3 November 2016, 31 January 2017, and 3 November 2017). Mineralisation remains open in all directions. Figure 3: Big Springs - Nth Sammy Cross Section- 303 Pit Shoot Page 3 Figure 4: Big Springs - North Sammy Parallel Shoots Figure 5: Big Springs - Beadles Creek - Cross Section Page 4 Figure 6: Big Springs - South Sammy cross section under the 601 zone South Sammy high grade lode extension Exceptional intersections at South Sammy were received during the drilling program in 2016, including 10.7m @ 30.9 g/t Au (refer AWV ASX release 7 Dec 2016). High grade mineralisation has been extended and remains open to the south. AWV 16-061 ended in gold mineralisation, and a repeat lode is expected to be discovered from further drilling programs. Mac Ridge/Mac Ridge East In 2005, grab sample assay results up to 5.67 g/t were reported (refer Gateway Gold Corporation release on 31 July 2007). In 2006, four hand trenches delineated strong gold values over substantial widths up to 20 meters with gold grade ranging from 0.98 g/t to 2.71g/t, which extended the minimum length of gold bearing rocks to 560 meters (refer Gateway Gold Corporation release on 31 July 2007). Gateway Gold Corporation was listed on Toronto stock exchange, and the owner of Big Springs project before it was acquired by Victoria Gold Corporation. Hosts are altered lower plate Hanson Creek and overlap rocks, which was the first time they were discovered at Big Springs and the most common hosts to Jerritt Canyon and other Carlin type gold deposits in the region. A subsequent drilling program in 2007 returned intersections of 7.6m @ 3.7g/t Au and 9.1m @ 2.7g/t Au (refer Gateway Gold Corporation release on 25 October 2007). No follow up drilling has been conducted since then. Mac Ridge/Mac Ridge East is highly prospective for discovery of Jerritt Canyon type gold mineralisation. Page 5 Figure 7: Big Springs - Mac Ridge/Mac Ridge East Beadles Creek to South Sammy Soil gold anomalies have been picked up between Beadles Creek and South Sammy, which are in association with the Beadles Creek splay from Brien's Fault. Gold mineralisation has been proven from historic drilling programs, with outstanding intersections of 19.8m @ 3.1g/t Au, 10.7m @ 3.4g/t Au, and 4.6m @ 5.7g/t Au (refer AWV ASX release 19 May 2016). This area is prospective to find repeated ore bodies of Beadles Creek style. Figure 8: Big Springs - Beadles Creek to South Sammy - Long Section Page 6 Figure 9: Big Springs - Golden Dome Golden Dome Golden Dome is near the south end of the tenement package, and closer to the +11 Moz Jerritt Canyon project. Historic soil samples have identified NW-SE striking multi element anomalies (Au, Ag, As, Sb, Hg), in association with leakage structures. Limited drilling program has returned intersections of 6.1m @ 3.05g/t Au and 7.6m @ 1.34g/t Au (refer Gateway Gold Corporation release on 9 July 2007). Lower Plate Hanson Creek Formation was encountered during the drilling programs and is mineralized, which is similar to Jerritt Canyon style mineralization. Linden Gold Project, Western Australia Anova has been approached by various parties with respect to the Second Fortune Gold Project. Interest to date has been as a joint venture with partners to develop the mine. The Company is open to low risk (to Anova) alternatives to recommence underground mining. The site infrastructure including the camp accommodation are still in good condition. The Company will provide shareholders with an update in due course once proposals are reviewed and a decision to proceed forward is made. Page 7 Figure 10: Second Fortune Underground Decline Portal Pre-2018 mining undepleted Indicated and Inferred Resources at Second Fortune total 488Kt at 8.3 g/t Au for 130.6 Kozs, including a pre-2018 mining undepleted Probable Ore Reserve of 339Kt at 6.0 g/t Au for 65 Kozs. (refer table 1 and table 2) Figure 11: Second Fortune North-southLong-Section showing 2017 drilling results Page 8 Figure 12: Second Fortune Underground Development Drive Level 2 Nth Main Quartz Lode Anova has been in discussion with surrounding processing plants to assess the economic viability of processing or sale of historic gold bearing dumps and tailings, located on the Linden Gold Project leases. Samples have been sent to different parties for metallurgical tests. Subject to the test results, processing or sale of these stockpiles will provide a positive economic return. Malcolm Gold Project, Western Australia Approaches have been received from groups with respect to outright acquisition or joint venture of the Malcolm project. Discussions will be progressed. Placement and Entitlement Offer Anova completed a placement to investors of 50 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.01 to raise $500,000 (Initial Placement). The Company also announced a non- renounceable offer of one (1) share for every two (2) at the same issue price of $0.01 per New Share to raise up to approximately $3.45m (before costs) (Original Entitlement Offer). As the Company advised on 9 April 2020, the Original Entitlement Offer was withdrawn and all application money received under the Original Entitlement Offer will be refunded to eligible shareholders. Revised Entitlement Offer Anova is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) through a non-renounceable offer of two (2) shares for every three (3) shares held by eligible shareholders on the Record Date 17 April 2020 at an issue price of $0.007 per New Share to raise up to approximately $3.2 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). The revised pricing is provided as an incentive to eligible shareholders to participate in the Entitlement Offer and is consistent with the significantly changed market conditions since the launch of the Original Entitlement Offer. The ratio of New Shares offered under the Entitlement Offer has been Page 9 increased from the Original Entitlement Offer to ensure that the total amount raised under the Entitlement Offer meets Anova's recapitalisation objectives. The Lead Manager has been engaged to exclusively place any shortfall from the Entitlements Offer, within three (3) months of the Closing Date. In the event that the Entitlement Offer shortfall is less than $1.75 million, Anova will conduct a placement (Top-UpPlacement) so that the aggregate of the shortfall taken up by clients of the Lead Manager and the Top-Placement is $1.75 million. If any New Shares are required to be issued under the Top-Up Placement and this number exceeds the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1, shareholder approval will be sought. Key dates in relation to the entitlement offer can be referred to the announcement on 14 April 2020. Strong support for the equity raising has been received from existing shareholders. Conditional Firm Commitments of $1.75 million has been received from a number of institutional and sophisticated investors, including Au Xingao Investment Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Xinhu Investment Co. Ltd (Xingao or the Cornerstone Investor). Xingao has committed to subscribe for a minimum of $1.3 million of the shortfall from the Entitlement Offer (and/or the Top-Up Placement), to commit additional funds in the Follow-On Placement (defined below) and to provide the Xingao Loan (defined below). The Cornerstone Investor confirms that it has received all necessary Chinese approvals to participate in the re-capitalisation of the Company as outlined in this announcement. The Cornerstone Investor's participation in the Follow-On Placement and Revised Xingao Loan is subject to receipt of the other necessary approvals described below. Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd has been appointed Lead Manager to the Entitlement Offer and Follow- On Placement. Argonaut Capital Limited is acting as arranger of the Revised Xingao Loan. Placement Upon completion of the Entitlement Offer, Anova will conduct a placement of approximately 21.4 million New Shares at nil consideration to the investors that participated in the placement announced 28 February 2020 (Placement). The New Shares are being issued at nil consideration to ensure that the effective price of shares issued to these investors is $0.007 in order to be aligned with the revised Entitlement Offer issue price. The issue of 4.3 million New Shares to the Anova's new Managing Director, Dr. Mingyan Wang under the Placement is subject to shareholder approval. Anova will seek this shareholder approval in a general meeting of shareholders to be held within 60 days of the Closing Date of the Entitlement Offer. Follow-On Placement Anova is pleased to announce that it has received a conditional firm commitment to conduct a placement to the Cornerstone Investor of the number of New Shares required to give the Cornerstone Investor a relevant interest of 30% of the Company's shares on issue (Follow-OnPlacement). The Follow-On Placement will be conducted at the issue price of $0.01 per share and is subject to completion of the Entitlement Offer and the receipt of necessary regulatory (including FIRB) and shareholder approvals. It is expected that the Follow-On Placement will raise approximately $1.7 million. It is intended that funds from the Follow-On Placement will be used to reduce down the balance of the Twynam Loan to $2 million with the balance for advancing the Company's resource projects and general working capital. Page 10 Revised Loan Anova has entered into revised Loan Facility Term Sheet with Xingao for $2 million (Xingao Loan), replacing the proposed loan announced 28 February 2020. Principal: $2,000,000

Maturity Date : 31 March 2023;

Interest : 9% per annum payable upon on repayment of the Loan;

Fee : 26,000,000 options exercisable at $0.02 with an expiry date of 28 February 2023 to be issued subject to any necessary shareholder approval;

Security : Secured over all of the assets of Anova Metals Ltd and Big Springs Project Pty Ltd

with excluded collateral being: the Linden (including the Second Fortune Gold Mine) and Malcolm Gold Projects in Western Australia and various associated dumps, tailings and battery sands; and

Purpose : Proceeds of the Loan will be used to partially repay the existing loan with Twynam Agricultural Group Pty Ltd ( Twynam Loan ) that is due to mature in September 2020. Other The Lead Manager will also have the right to appoint another director (who will be a non-executive director), subject to placing at least $1.75m from the shortfall of the Entitlement Offer (and/or the Top-Up Placement). At that time, Mr Alasdair Cooke and Mr Bill Fry will resign as directors of Anova. Use of Funds The funds raised under the Entitlement Offer and Follow-On Placement, will be used principally for the evaluation and ongoing exploration activities of the Company's existing projects, identification of new opportunities, payment of approximately $1.0m of duty to the Office of State Revenue for the stamp duty on Anova's acquisition of Exterra Resources, payment of $0.8 million of the Twynam Loan, working capital and to meet Entitlement Offer & Follow-On Placement expenses. Appointment of Managing Director Dr Mingyan Wang was appointed as Managing Director of the Company following the completion of the Initial Placement. Dr. Wang has over 20 years' experience in the mining and resources industry specialising in identifying projects, exploration, management and business development. Dr. Wang is currently a founding director of Global Lithium Resources Pty Ltd, and former Managing Director of ASX listed Abra Mining Ltd. He also held senior management positions in other large mining companies such as China Minmetals Corporation where he was the Project Lead - Geology & Mining in Las Bambas Copper- Gold mine in Peru. Dr. Wang has been in Australia for more than 10 years and has extensive experience in the mining and resources section in Australia, China and Peru. Page 11 Table 1: Mineral Resources (undepleted) Measured Indicated Inferred Combined Project kT Grade Koz kT Grade Koz kT Grade Koz kT Grade Koz Big Springs (JORC 2012) North Sammy 346 7.0 77.9 615 3.1 62.2 498 2.8 44.1 1,458 3.9 184.1 North Sammy Contact 443 2.3 32.4 864 1.4 39.3 1,307 1.7 71.8 South Sammy 295 4.0 38.2 3,586 2.1 239.9 3,721 1.3 159 7,602 1.8 437.2 Beadles Creek 119 2.2 8.2 2,583 2.3 193.5 2,702 2.3 201.7 Mac Ridge 1,887 1.3 81.1 1,887 1.3 81.1 Dorsey Creek 278 1.4 12.9 278 1.4 12.9 Briens Fault 799 1.6 40.5 799 1.6 40.5 Big Springs Sub-Total 641 5.6 116.1 4,762 2.2 343.3 10,630 1.7 570.4 16,032 2.0 1,029.9 Second Fortune (Linden) Main Lode (JORC 2012) - - - 211.8 9.8 66.7 35.4 8.0 9.1 247.2 9.5 75.8 Hangingwall Lode (JORC 2004)1,2 - - - 58.2 8.2 15.3 58.2 8.2 15.3 Footwall Lode (JORC 2004)1,2 - - - 18.5 8.9 5.4 52.9 7.4 12.5 71.4 7.8 17.9 West Lode (JORC 2004)1,2 - - - 4.2 4.2 0.6 107.2 6.1 21.0 111.4 6.0 21.6 Second Fortune Sub-Total - - - 234.5 9.6 72.7 253.7 7.1 57.9 488.2 8.3 130.6 Malcolm (JORC 2004)1 - - - - - - 142.2 8.3 37.9 142.2 8.3 37.9 Combined Total of Mineral Resources 641 5.6 116.1 4,971 2.5 406.2 11,026 1.9 666.2 16,636 2.2 1,188.6 Note: Appropriate rounding applied Mineral Resource has not been updated since to comply with JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Second Fortune other veins - 4.0 g/t Au lower cut-off (minor rounding variations may occur) Table 2: Ore Reserves (undepleted) Proven Probable Combined Project kT Grade Koz kT Grade Koz kT Grade Koz Second Fortune - - - 339.0 6.0 65.0 339.0 6.0 65.0 Combined Total of Ore Reserves - - - 339.0 6.0 65.0 339.0 6.0 65.0 Explanatory Note on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Since the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves were reported in the 2017 Annual Report of the Company, there have been no updates to the estimations of the Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves reported by the Company. A mining campaign at the Second Fortune project was completed in the intervening period. Please see the Review of Operations for details of the mining campaign and the ASX Release 15 August 2018 for further details. A depleted Resource and Ore Reserve has not yet been completed by a Competent Person. The Company will release an updated Resource and Reserve Statement as soon as reasonably practicable and upon completion of the review by the Competent Person. (refer AWV Annual Report dated 18 October 2019 and AWV ASX release 26 June 2014) Page 12 Competent Person Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Result for the Big Springs Project is based on information compiled by Dr. Geoffrey Xue. Dr. Xue is a full time employee of Anova and a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr. Xue consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Big Springs Project is based on information compiled by Mr Lauritz Barnes, Principal Consultant Geologist - Trepanier Pty Ltd. Mr Barnes is a shareholder of Anova. Mr Barnes is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Barnes consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Competent Person Statement - Second Fortune (Linden) Project The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and overall supervision and direction of Mineral Resources (including database compilation, sampling processes, geological and mineralisation interpretation, project parameters and costs) is based on and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled under the overall supervision and direction of John Davis (Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists). Mr Davis has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Davis consents to the inclusion in the release of the statements based on their information in the form and context in which they appear. Information in this report that relates to estimation, depletion and reporting of the Second Fortune Main Lode Mineral Resources is based on and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Mike Job who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and at the time, a full time employee of QG Consulting Pty Ltd. Mr Job has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Job consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves has been compiled by Mr Andrew Gasmier, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Gasmier is employed full time by Mining Plus. Mr Gasmier has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Gasmier consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Competent Person Statement - Malcolm Project The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Malcolm Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled under the overall supervision and direction of John Davis (Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists). Mr Davis has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. The information was prepared and disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Mr Davis consents to the inclusion in the release of the statements based on their information in the form and context in which they appear. Page 13 TENEMENT SCHEDULE Western Australia Tenement reference Location Percentage Held E39/1539 Linden 100% E39/1977 Linden 100% E39/2081 Linden 100% L39/0012 Linden 100% L39/0013 Linden 100% L39/0014 Linden 100% L39/0230 Linden 100% M39/0255 Linden 100% M39/0649 Linden 100% M39/0650 Linden 100% M39/0794 Linden 100% P39/5599 Linden 100% M37/1164 Malcolm 100% Nevada, USA Tenement reference Location Percentage Held NDEEP-31,NDEEP-32 Big Springs 100% TT-108 to TT-157,TT-163,TT-164,TT-185,TT-187,TT-189 to TT-204,TT-220 to TT-267,TT-327 to TT-344 Big Springs 100% AM1 to AM-8 Big Springs 100% NDEEP-18,NDEEP-19,NDEEP-35,NDEEP-36,NDEEP-52,NDEEP-53 Dorsey Creek 100% TT-158 to TT-162,TT-169 to TT-184,TT-186,TT-188,TT-275 to TT-277,TT-290,TT-291,TT-297 to TT-301,TT-305 to Dorsey Creek 100% TT-311 DOME-1 to DOME-51 Golden Dome 100% GD-52 to GD-61,GD-63,GD-67 to GD-76,GD-79 to GD-87, GD89 to GD-90,GD-92 to GD-136,GD-139 to GD-154, GD- 157, GD-164 to GD-173,GD-176,GD-181,GD-182,GD-185,GD-186,GD-189,GD-190,GD-193,GD-194,GD-197 to Golden Dome 100% GD-199,GD-201,GD-203,GD-205,GD-207,GD-209,GD-211,GD-213,GD-215,GD-217,GD-219,GD-221,GD-223, GD- 225, GD-265 to GD-286,GD-297 to GD-318,GD-381 to GD-428 MP-14,MP-16,MP-18,MP-41,MP-43,MP-45,MP-47,MP-49 to MP-54 Golden Dome 100% NDEEP-1 to NDEEP-16,NDEEP-44 to NDEEP-53,NDEEP-61 to NDEEP-90 Golden Dome 100% JAK-14,JAK-16,JAK-18,JAK-20 to JAK-38,JAK-99 to JAK-116,JAK-170,JAK-172,JAK-174,JAK-176,JAK-178 to JAK-186 Jack Creek 100% BS-500 to BS-550,BS-557 to BS-579 Mac Ridge 100% MR-500 to MR-524,MR-526,MR-528,MR-530 to MR-537 Mac Ridge 100% NDEEP-33,NDEEP-34 Mac Ridge 100% TT-205 to TT-219 Mac Ridge 100% Page 14 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report Name of entity Anova Metals Limited ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 20 147 678 779 31 March 2020 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date (9 $A'000 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities 1.1 Receipts from customers - - 1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed) (137) (678) (b) development - - (c) production - - (d) staff costs (70) (153) (e) administration and corporate costs (31) (175) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received - - 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (70) (221) 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - - 1.8 Other (provide details if material) - - 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (308) (1,226) 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) entities - - (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment - - (d) exploration & evaluation (if capitalised) - - (e) investments - - (f) other non-current assets - - Page 15 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) entities - - (b) tenements - 425 (c) property, plant and equipment 3 53 (d) investments - - (e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (provide details if material) - - 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities 3 478 3. Cash flows from financing activities 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 500 500 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt - - securities 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity (49) (49) securities or convertible debt securities 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - (175) 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and - - borrowings 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 451 276 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 472 1,092 period 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (308) (1,226) (item 1.9 above) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities 3 478 (item 2.6 above) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 451 276 (item 3.10 above) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash 1 (1) held 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 618 618 Page 16 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Current quarter Previous quarter at the end of the quarter (as shown in the $A'000 $A'000 consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts 5.1 Bank balances 618 472 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter 618 472 (should equal item 4.6 above) 6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates 107 included in item 1 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates - included in item 2 $36,360 director fees. $71,081 payments to related party on an arms-length basis for provision of services including a fully provisioned office and administration & technical staff. Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments 7. Financing facilities Total facility amount Amount drawn at Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of at quarter end quarter end financing arrangements available to the entity. $A'000 $A'000 Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. 7.1 Loan facilities 2,825 2,825 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities 2,825 2,825 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end - Page 17 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well. Lender - Twynam Agricultural Group Pty Ltd Interest rate of 10% per annum, payable monthly. Minimum interest over term of $300,000. Maturity Date of 4 September 2020. 50,000,000 unlisted options over Anova shares, exercisable at 4.5 cents per share by 30 June 2020. Secured over all the assets of Anova Metals Australia Pty Ltd, Anova Metals Ltd and Big Springs Project Pty Ltd (owner of the Big Springs Project). Proposed Loan Agreement Anova has entered into revised Loan Facility Term Sheet with Xingao for $2 million (Xingao Loan). Completion of the Xingao Loan is subject to the execution of formal documentation including security documentation and receipt of shareholder and FIRB approval for the Follow-On Placement. Proposed terms of the Xingao Loan include: Principal: $2,000,000

Maturity Date : 31 March 2023;

: 31 March 2023; Interest : 9% per annum payable upon on repayment of the Loan;

: 9% per annum payable upon on repayment of the Loan; Fee : 26,000,000 options exercisable at $0.02 with an expiry date of 28 February 2023 to be issued subject to any necessary shareholder approval;

: 26,000,000 options exercisable at $0.02 with an expiry date of 28 February 2023 to be issued subject to any necessary shareholder approval; Security : Secured over all of the assets of Anova Metals Ltd and Big Springs Project Pty Ltd with

excluded collateral being: the Linden (including the Second Fortune Gold Mine) and Malcolm Gold Projects in Western Australia and various associated dumps, tailings and battery sands; and

: Secured over all of the assets of Anova Metals Ltd and Big Springs Project Pty Ltd with excluded collateral being: the Linden (including the Second Fortune Gold Mine) and Malcolm Gold Projects in Western Australia and various associated dumps, tailings and battery sands; and Purpose : Proceeds of the Loan will be used to partially repay the existing loan with Twynam Agricultural Group Pty Ltd ( Twynam Loan ) that is due to mature in September 2020. 8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9) (308) 8.2 Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d)) - 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2) (308) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6) 618 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5) 618 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by Item 8.3) 2 8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer: 2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer: 3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer: Page 18 Compliance statement This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Date: 24 April 2020 Authorised by: Dr Mingyan Wang, Managing Director. (Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4) Notes This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration

for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to

the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [ name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee ]". If it has been

authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee". If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations , the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. Page 19 Attachments Original document

