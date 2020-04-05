Anova Metals : Trading Halt

The securities of Anova Metals Limited ('AWV') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AWV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

6 April 2020

Dear Sean,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Anova Metals Limited (ASX:AWV) requests an immediate halt in the trading of its securities pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding the Entitlement Offer announced on 2 March 2020.

An announcement is expected to be made by 8 April 2020, at which time the trading halt shall be lifted. The Company is not aware of any reason why a trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Steven Jackson

Company Secretary

