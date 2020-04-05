Log in
Anova Metals : Trading Halt

04/05/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

Market Announcement

6 April 2020

Anova Metals Limited (ASX: AWV) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Anova Metals Limited ('AWV') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AWV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

6 April 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

6 April 2020

ASX Limited

Attention: Sean Maloney

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

via email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sean,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Anova Metals Limited (ASX:AWV) requests an immediate halt in the trading of its securities pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding the Entitlement Offer announced on 2 March 2020.

An announcement is expected to be made by 8 April 2020, at which time the trading halt shall be lifted. The Company is not aware of any reason why a trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Steven Jackson

Company Secretary

+61 8 6465 5500

www.anovametals.com.au

info@anovametals.com.au

Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue Subiaco WA 6008

ABN 20 147 678 779

Disclaimer

Anova Metals Limited published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 23:50:08 UTC
