Anova Metals : Trading Halt

8 April 2020
Anova Metals Limited (ASX: AWV) - Trading Halt (2+2)
The securities of Anova Metals Limited ('AWV') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AWV, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Madeleine Green
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
8 April 2020
8 April 2020
ASX Limited
Attention: Sean Maloney
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
via email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Sean,
REQUEST FOR BACK-TO-BACK TRADING HALT
Anova Metals Limited (ASX:AWV) requests a back-to-back halt in the trading of its securities pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding the Entitlement Offer announced on 2 March 2020.
The trading halt is requested pursuant to the Back-to-Back Trading Halts covered by the Class Waivers (under ASX Listing Rule 18.1) as detailed in the ASX's Compliance Update released on 31 March 2020.
An announcement is expected to be made by 14 April 2020, at which time the trading halt shall be lifted. The Company is not aware of any reason why a trading halt should not be granted.
Yours sincerely,
Steven Jackson
Company Secretary
+61 8 6465 5500
www.anovametals.com.au
info@anovametals.com.au
Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue Subiaco WA 6008
ABN 20 147 678 779
