Anova Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity Anova Metals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Geoffrey Michael Huyshe Laing
|
Date of last notice
|
5 October 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including
|
(i) Mr Geoffrey Michael Huyshe Laing
|
registered holder)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
(ii) Terra Metallica Nominees Pty Ltd
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
1 July 2019
|
|
Direct
|
|
187,500 Ordinary Shares
|
|
46,875 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Indirect (i)
|
2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019
|
|
2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019
|
|
Indirect (ii)
|
|
267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019
|
|
267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019
|
Class
|
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019
|
Number acquired
|
-
|
Number disposed
|
46,875
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
187,500 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Indirect (i)
|
No. of securities held after change
|
2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019
|
2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019
|
|
|
Indirect (ii)
|
|
267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019
|
|
267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019
|
Nature of change
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise
|
Expiry of unlisted options
|
of options, issue of securities under dividend
|
|
reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded
|
No
|
during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed
|
N/A
|
during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
Name of entity Anova Metals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Gregory William Fry
|
Date of last notice
|
5 October 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including
|
|
registered holder)
|
N/A
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
1 July 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
5,600,000 Ordinary Shares
|
195,313 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019
|
Number acquired
|
-
|
Number disposed
|
195,313
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
estimated valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
5,600,000 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise
|
Expiry of unlisted options
|
of options, issue of securities under dividend
|
|
reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded
|
No
|
during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed
|
N/A
|
during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
Name of entity Anova Metals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Alasdair Campbell Cooke
|
Date of last notice
|
11 April 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including
|
(i) Hartree Pty Ltd (shareholder/director)
|
registered holder)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
(ii) Mitchell River Group Pty Ltd (shareholder/director)
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
1 July 2019
|
|
Direct
|
|
9,786,735 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Indirect (i)
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
11,497,257 Ordinary Shares
|
445,513 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019
|
|
1,740,740 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019
|
|
1,740,740 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019
|
|
Indirect (ii)
|
|
7,500,000 Ordinary Shares
|
Class
|
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019
|
Number acquired
|
-
|
Number disposed
|
445,513
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
estimated valuation
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
