Anova Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Anova Metals Limited ABN 20 147 678 779 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Geoffrey Michael Huyshe Laing Date of last notice 5 October 2017 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including (i) Mr Geoffrey Michael Huyshe Laing registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to (ii) Terra Metallica Nominees Pty Ltd the relevant interest. Date of change 1 July 2019 Direct 187,500 Ordinary Shares 46,875 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect (i) 2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019 2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019 Indirect (ii) 267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019 267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019 Class Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019 Number acquired - Number disposed 46,875 Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Direct 187,500 Ordinary Shares Indirect (i) No. of securities held after change 2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019 2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019 Indirect (ii) 267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019 267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise Expiry of unlisted options of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded No during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed N/A during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Anova Metals Limited ABN 20 147 678 779 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Gregory William Fry Date of last notice 5 October 2017 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) N/A Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 1 July 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 5,600,000 Ordinary Shares 195,313 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019 Class Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019 Number acquired - Number disposed 195,313 Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 5,600,000 Ordinary Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise Expiry of unlisted options of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded No during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed N/A during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Anova Metals Limited ABN 20 147 678 779 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Alasdair Campbell Cooke Date of last notice 11 April 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including (i) Hartree Pty Ltd (shareholder/director) registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to (ii) Mitchell River Group Pty Ltd (shareholder/director) the relevant interest. Date of change 1 July 2019 Direct 9,786,735 Ordinary Shares Indirect (i) No. of securities held prior to change 11,497,257 Ordinary Shares 445,513 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019 1,740,740 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019 1,740,740 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019 Indirect (ii) 7,500,000 Ordinary Shares Class Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019 Number acquired - Number disposed 445,513 Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Appendix 3Y Page 1

