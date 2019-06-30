Log in
ANOVA METALS LTD

(AWV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/28
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
ANOVA METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
04/04ANOVA METALS : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
03/29ANOVA METALS : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
Anova Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

06/30/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Anova Metals Limited

ABN

20 147 678 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Geoffrey Michael Huyshe Laing

Date of last notice

5 October 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including

(i) Mr Geoffrey Michael Huyshe Laing

registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

(ii) Terra Metallica Nominees Pty Ltd

the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 July 2019

Direct

187,500 Ordinary Shares

46,875 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect (i)

2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019

2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019

Indirect (ii)

267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019

267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019

Class

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

46,875

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

Direct

187,500 Ordinary Shares

Indirect (i)

No. of securities held after change

2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019

2,410,255 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019

Indirect (ii)

267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019

267,807 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019

Appendix 3Y

Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

Expiry of unlisted options

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

No

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed

N/A

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

Appendix 3Y Page

2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Anova Metals Limited

ABN

20 147 678 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gregory William Fry

Date of last notice

5 October 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including

registered holder)

N/A

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 July 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

5,600,000 Ordinary Shares

195,313 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019

Class

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

195,313

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

5,600,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

Expiry of unlisted options

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Appendix 3Y

Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

No

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed

N/A

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

Appendix 3Y Page

2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Anova Metals Limited

ABN

20 147 678 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alasdair Campbell Cooke

Date of last notice

11 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including

(i) Hartree Pty Ltd (shareholder/director)

registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

(ii) Mitchell River Group Pty Ltd (shareholder/director)

the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 July 2019

Direct

9,786,735 Ordinary Shares

Indirect (i)

No. of securities held prior to change

11,497,257 Ordinary Shares

445,513 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019

1,740,740 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 29 July 2019

1,740,740 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.16 by 29 July 2019

Indirect (ii)

7,500,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.12 by 1 July 2019

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

445,513

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

Appendix 3Y

Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anova Metals Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 03:37:06 UTC
