Anova Metals : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 604 page 1/3 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN 1.Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ANOVA METALS LIMITED (AWV) 147 678 779 Defender Equities Pty Ltd ACN 615 069 979 (Defender Equities), Woodville Super Pty Ltd ACN 149 955 180 as trustee of Woodville Ave Superannuation Fund (Woodville Super), James Manning (JM), Louise Katrina Manning (LKM), Georgina Gail Manning (GGM), Manning Family Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 411 964 (MFH), Manning Capital Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 530 679 as trustee of Manning Capital Holdings Unit Trust (MCH) and Defender Investment Management Pty Ltd ACN 614 951 683 (Defender Investment Management) See above There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 26/03/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 18/03/2019 The previous notice was dated 14/03/2019 2.Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 44,830,798 7.01% 51,700,000 8.09% 3.Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Person whose Consideration Class and Date of Nature of number of Person's votes relevant interest given in relation change change (6) securities affected changed to change (7) affected 14/03/2019 LKM, MFH, MCH Acquisition of shares $10,545.01 703,000 fully paid 703,000 on market by MCH ordinary shares 14/03/2019 LKM Acquisition of shares $7,500.00 500,000 fully paid 500,000 on market by LKM ordinary shares 15/03/2019 LKM Acquisition of shares $8,759.23 566,202 fully paid 566,202 on market by LKM ordinary shares 18/03/2019 LKM, MFH, MCH Acquisition of shares $4,500.00 300,000 fully paid 300,000 on market by MCH ordinary shares 18/03/2019 LKM Acquisition of shares $3,815.73 272,552 fully paid 272,552 on market by LKM ordinary shares LKM, MFH, MCH, Acquisition of shares 19/03/2019 Defender Investment on market by $1,514.40 Management, JM and Defender Equities Defender Equities 108,172 fully paid 108,172 ordinary shares 83583031.1 MIH JRE 19/03/2019 LKM Acquisition of shares $7,384.28 527,448 fully paid 527,448 on market by LKM ordinary shares LKM, MFH, MCH, 20/03/2019 Defender Investment Acquisition of shares $4,845.58 346,113 fully paid 346,113 on market by ordinary shares Management, JM and Defender Equities Defender Equities LKM, MFH, MCH, Defender Investment Acquisition of shares 2,045,715 fully paid 22/03/2019 Management, JM and on market by $28,640.01 ordinary shares 2,045,715 Defender Equities Defender Equities LKM, MFH, MCH, Acquisition of shares 1,178,932 fully paid 25/03/2019 Defender Investment on market by $17,683.99 1,178,932 Management, JM and Defender Equities ordinary shares Defender Equities LKM, MFH, MCH, Acquisition of shares 321,068 fully paid 26/03/2019 Defender Investment on market by $4,816.02 321,068 Management, JM and Defender Equities ordinary shares Defender Equities 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered Person entitled Nature of Class and relevant holder of to be registered relevant number of Person's votes interest securities as holder (8) interest (6) securities Interest under s608(1)(a) of Defender the Corporations Act 2001 31,000,000 fully paid Defender Equities Defender Equities (Cth) (Corporations Act) 31,000,000 Equities as the holder of the ordinary shares securities Interest under s608(3) of LKM, MFH, the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held MCH and by Defender Equities as a 31,000,000 fully paid Defender Defender Equities Defender Equities 31,000,000 Investment person that has the relevant ordinary shares interest in the securities that Management a body corporate controlled by the person has Interest under s608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held 31,000,000 fully paid JM Defender Equities Defender Equities by Defender Equities as the 31,000,000 ordinary shares sole director of Defender Investment Management and Defender Equities Interest under s608(1)(a) of 10,500,000 fully paid Woodville Super Woodville Super Woodville Super the Corporations Act as the 10,500,000 holder of the securities ordinary shares Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held GGM Woodville Super Woodville Super by Woodville Super as a 10,500,000 fully paid 10,500,000 person that has the relevant ordinary shares interest in the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has Interest under s608(1)(a) of 5,700,000 fully paid MCH MCH MCH the Corporations Act as the ordinary shares 5,700,000 holder of the securities Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held LKM and MFH MCH MCH by MCH as a person that 5,700,000 fully paid 5,700,000 has the relevant interest in ordinary shares the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has 83583031.1 MIH JRE Interest under s608(1)(a) of 4,500,000 fully paid LKM LKM LKM the Corporations Act as the ordinary shares 4,500,000 holder of the securities 5.Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 6.Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address See Details of substantial holder above Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Signature Director of Defender Equities Pty Ltd and in print name James Manning capacity his own capacity and on behalf of all other substantial holders sign here date 28/03/2019 DIRECTIONS (1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. (2)See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (3)See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4)The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. (5)The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. (6)Include details of: (a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (7)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. (8)If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'". (9)Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. 83583031.1 MIH JRE 604 GUIDE page 1/1 13 March 2000 GUIDE This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 604. Signature Lodging period Lodging Fee Other forms to be completed Additional information Annexures This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder. Nil Nil Nil (a)If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form. (b)This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange. (c)The person must give a copy of this notice: (i)within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or (ii)by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if: (A)a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and (B)the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period. To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must 1use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides 2 show the corporation name and A.C.N or ARBN 3 number the pages consecutively 4 print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied 5 identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc 6endorse the annexure with the words: This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title) 7sign and date the annexure. The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form. Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice. 83583031.1 MIH JRE Attachments Original document

