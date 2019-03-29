Anova Metals : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Log in
0.016 AUD   --.--%
03/29/2019 | 04:17am EDT

604

page 1/3

15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1.Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ANOVA METALS LIMITED (AWV)

147 678 779

Defender Equities Pty Ltd ACN 615 069 979 (Defender Equities), Woodville Super Pty Ltd ACN 149 955 180 as trustee of Woodville Ave Superannuation Fund (Woodville Super), James Manning (JM), Louise Katrina Manning (LKM), Georgina Gail Manning (GGM), Manning Family Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 411 964 (MFH), Manning Capital Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 530 679 as trustee of Manning Capital Holdings Unit Trust (MCH) and Defender Investment Management Pty Ltd ACN 614 951 683 (Defender Investment Management)

See above

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

26/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

18/03/2019

The previous notice was dated

14/03/2019

2.Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

44,830,798

7.01%

51,700,000

8.09%

3.Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class and

Date of

Nature of

number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in relation

change

change (6)

securities

affected

changed

to change (7)

affected

14/03/2019

LKM, MFH, MCH

Acquisition of shares

$10,545.01

703,000 fully paid

703,000

on market by MCH

ordinary shares

14/03/2019

LKM

Acquisition of shares

$7,500.00

500,000 fully paid

500,000

on market by LKM

ordinary shares

15/03/2019

LKM

Acquisition of shares

$8,759.23

566,202 fully paid

566,202

on market by LKM

ordinary shares

18/03/2019

LKM, MFH, MCH

Acquisition of shares

$4,500.00

300,000 fully paid

300,000

on market by MCH

ordinary shares

18/03/2019

LKM

Acquisition of shares

$3,815.73

272,552 fully paid

272,552

on market by LKM

ordinary shares

LKM, MFH, MCH,

Acquisition of shares

19/03/2019

Defender Investment

on market by

$1,514.40

Management, JM and

Defender Equities

Defender Equities

108,172 fully paid

108,172

ordinary shares

83583031.1 MIH JRE

19/03/2019

LKM

Acquisition of shares

$7,384.28

527,448 fully paid

527,448

on market by LKM

ordinary shares

LKM,

MFH,

MCH,

20/03/2019

Defender

Investment Acquisition of shares

$4,845.58

346,113 fully paid

346,113

on market by

ordinary shares

Management, JM and Defender Equities

Defender Equities

LKM,

MFH,

MCH,

Defender

Investment Acquisition of shares

2,045,715 fully paid

22/03/2019

Management, JM and on market by

$28,640.01

ordinary shares

2,045,715

Defender Equities

Defender Equities

LKM,

MFH,

MCH, Acquisition of shares

1,178,932 fully paid

25/03/2019

Defender

Investment on market by

$17,683.99

1,178,932

Management, JM and Defender Equities

ordinary shares

Defender Equities

LKM,

MFH,

MCH, Acquisition of shares

321,068 fully paid

26/03/2019

Defender

Investment on market by

$4,816.02

321,068

Management, JM and Defender Equities

ordinary shares

Defender Equities

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Interest under s608(1)(a) of

Defender

the Corporations Act 2001

31,000,000 fully paid

Defender Equities

Defender Equities

(Cth) (Corporations Act)

31,000,000

Equities

as the holder of the

ordinary shares

securities

Interest under s608(3) of

LKM,

MFH,

the Corporations Act in

respect of the shares held

MCH

and

by Defender Equities as a

31,000,000 fully paid

Defender

Defender Equities

Defender Equities

31,000,000

Investment

person that has the relevant ordinary shares

interest in the securities that

Management

a body corporate controlled

by the person has

Interest under s608(1)(b) of

the Corporations Act in

respect of the shares held

31,000,000 fully paid

JM

Defender Equities

Defender Equities

by Defender Equities as the

31,000,000

ordinary shares

sole director of Defender

Investment Management

and Defender Equities

Interest under s608(1)(a) of

10,500,000 fully paid

Woodville Super Woodville Super

Woodville Super

the Corporations Act as the

10,500,000

holder of the securities

ordinary shares

Interest under s608(3) of

the Corporations Act in

respect of the shares held

GGM

Woodville Super

Woodville Super

by Woodville Super as a

10,500,000 fully paid

10,500,000

person that has the relevant ordinary shares

interest in the securities that

a body corporate controlled

by the person has

Interest under s608(1)(a) of

5,700,000 fully paid

MCH

MCH

MCH

the Corporations Act as the

ordinary shares

5,700,000

holder of the securities

Interest under s608(3) of

the Corporations Act in

respect of the shares held

LKM and MFH

MCH

MCH

by MCH as a person that

5,700,000 fully paid

5,700,000

has the relevant interest in

ordinary shares

the securities that a body

corporate controlled by the

person has

83583031.1 MIH JRE

Interest under s608(1)(a) of

4,500,000 fully paid

LKM

LKM

LKM

the Corporations Act as the

ordinary shares

4,500,000

holder of the securities

5.Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6.Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

See Details of substantial holder above

Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060

Signature

Director of Defender

Equities Pty Ltd and in

print name James Manning

capacity

his own capacity and on

behalf of all other

substantial holders

sign here

date

28/03/2019

DIRECTIONS

(1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

(2)See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)Include details of:

(a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

(9)Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

83583031.1 MIH JRE

604 GUIDE page 1/1 13 March 2000

GUIDE

This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 604.

Signature

Lodging period

Lodging Fee

Other forms to be completed

Additional information

Annexures

This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.

Nil

Nil

Nil

(a)If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.

(b)This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.

(c)The person must give a copy of this notice:

(i)within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or

(ii)by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:

(A)a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and

(B)the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.

To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must

1use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides

2 show the corporation name and A.C.N or ARBN

3 number the pages consecutively

4 print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied 5 identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc

6endorse the annexure with the words:

This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)

7sign and date the annexure.

The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.

Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.

83583031.1 MIH JRE

Disclaimer

Anova Metals Limited published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
