Anova Metals : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
04/04/2019 | 12:37am EDT
15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1.Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ANOVA METALS LIMITED (AWV)
147 678 779
Defender Equities Pty Ltd ACN 615 069 979 (Defender Equities), Woodville Super Pty Ltd ACN 149 955 180 as trustee of Woodville Ave Superannuation Fund (Woodville Super), James Manning (JM), Louise Katrina Manning (LKM), Georgina Gail Manning (GGM), Manning Family Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 411 964 (MFH), Manning Capital Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 530 679 as trustee of Manning Capital Holdings Unit Trust (MCH) and Defender Investment Management Pty Ltd ACN 614 951 683 (Defender Investment Management)
See above
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
03/04/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
29/03/2019
The previous notice was dated
28/03/2019
2.Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
51,700,000
8.09%
64,137,500
10.04%
3.Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Consideration
Class and
Date of
Nature of
number of
Person's votes
relevant interest
given in relation
change
change (6)
securities
affected
changed
to change (7)
affected
LKM,
MFH,
MCH,
28/03/2019
Defender
Investment Acquisition of shares
$38,954.81
2,434,675 fully paid
2,434,675
on market by
ordinary shares
Management, JM and Defender Equities
Defender Equities
LKM,
MFH,
MCH,
29/03/2019
Defender
Investment Acquisition of shares
$1,706.75
106,672 fully paid
106,672
on market by
ordinary shares
Management, JM and Defender Equities
Defender Equities
29/03/2019
LKM, MFH, MCH
Acquisition of shares
$17,200.00
1,075,000 fully paid
1,075,000
on market by MCH
ordinary shares
29/03/2019
LKM
Acquisition of shares
$9,000.00
562,500 fully paid
562,500
on market by LKM
ordinary shares
LKM,
MFH, MCH, Acquisition of shares
01/04/2019
Defender Investment
on market by
$89,648.39
Management, JM and Defender Equities
Defender Equities
5,273,434 fully paid 5,273,434 ordinary shares
01/04/2019
LKM, MFH, MCH
Acquisition of shares
$13,600.00
800,000 fully paid
800,000
on market by MCH
ordinary shares
01/04/2019
LKM
Acquisition of shares
$17,000.00
1,000,000 fully paid
1,000,000
on market by LKM
ordinary shares
LKM,
MFH,
MCH, Acquisition of shares
467,346 fully paid
02/04/2019
Defender
Investment
on market by
$7,944.89
467,346
ordinary shares
Management, JM and Defender Equities
Defender Equities
LKM,
MFH,
MCH, Acquisition of shares
717,873 fully paid
03/04/2019
Defender
Investment on market by
$8,821.71
717,873
Management, JM and Defender Equities
ordinary shares
Defender Equities
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Interest under s608(1)(a) of
Defender
the Corporations Act 2001
40,000,000 fully paid
Defender Equities
Defender Equities
(Cth) (Corporations Act)
40,000,000
Equities
as the holder of the
ordinary shares
securities
Interest under s608(3) of
LKM,
MFH,
the Corporations Act in
respect of the shares held
MCH
and
by Defender Equities as a 40,000,000 fully paid
Defender
Defender Equities
Defender Equities
40,000,000
Investment
person that has the relevant ordinary shares
Management
interest in the securities that
a body corporate controlled
by the person has
Interest under s608(1)(b) of
the Corporations Act in
respect of the shares held
JM
Defender Equities
Defender Equities
by Defender Equities as the
sole director of Defender
Investment Management
and Defender Equities
40,000,000 fully paid 40,000,000 ordinary shares
Interest under s608(1)(a) of
10,500,000 fully paid
Woodville Super Woodville Super
Woodville Super
the Corporations Act as the
ordinary shares
10,500,000
holder of the securities
Interest under s608(3) of
the Corporations Act in
respect of the shares held
GGM
Woodville Super
Woodville Super
by Woodville Super as a
10,500,000 fully paid
10,500,000
person that has the relevant ordinary shares
interest in the securities that
a body corporate controlled
by the person has
Interest under s608(1)(a) of
7,575,000 fully paid
MCH
MCH
MCH
the Corporations Act as the
7,575,000
holder of the securities
ordinary shares
Interest under s608(3) of
the Corporations Act in
respect of the shares held
LKM and MFH
MCH
MCH
by MCH as a person that
7,575,000 fully paid
7,575,000
has the relevant interest in
ordinary shares
the securities that a body
corporate controlled by the
person has
Interest under s608(1)(a) of
6,062,500 fully paid
LKM
LKM
LKM
the Corporations Act as the
ordinary shares
6,062,500
holder of the securities
5.Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN
(if
Nature of association
applicable)
N/A
N/A
6.Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
See Details of substantial holder above
Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060
Signature
Director of Defender
Equities Pty Ltd and in
print name James Manning
capacity
his own capacity and on
behalf of all other
substantial holders
sign here
date
/
/
