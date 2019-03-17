Anova Metals : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder 0 03/17/2019 | 10:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 603 page 2/2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme ANOVA METALS LIMITED (AWV)ACN/ARSN 147 678 779 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Defender Equities Pty Ltd ACN 615 069 979 (Defender Equities), Woodville Super Pty Ltd ACN 149 955 180 as trustee of Woodville Ave Superannuation Fund (Woodville Super), James Manning (JM), Louise Katrina Manning (LKM),Name Georgina Gail Manning (GGM), Manning Family Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 411 964 (MFH), Manning Capital Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 530 679 as trustee of Manning Capital Holdings Unit Trust (MCH) and Defender Investment Management Pty Ltd ACN 614 951 683 (Defender Investment Management) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See above The holder became a substantial holder on 13/03/2019 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully paid ordinary shares 44,830,798 44,830,798 7.01% 3. Details of relevant interests Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully paid ordinary shares 44,830,798 44,830,798 7.01% The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Defender Equities Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as the holder of the securities 27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares LKM, MFH, MCH and Investment ManagementDefender Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by Defender Equities as a person that has the relevant interest in the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has 27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares JM Interest under s608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by Defender Equities as the sole director of Defender Investment Management and Defender Equities 27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares Woodville Super Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act as the holder of the securities 10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares GGM Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by Woodville Super as a person that has the relevant interest in the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has 10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares MCH Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act as the holder of the securities 4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares LKM and MFH Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by MCH as a person that has the relevant interest in the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has 4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securitiesDefender Equities 27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 27,000,000 fully paid ordinary sharesJM 27,000,000 fully paid ordinary sharesWoodville Super 10,500,000 fully paid ordinary sharesGGM 10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares MCH 4,697,000 fully paid ordinary sharesLKM and MFH 4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares LKM Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act as the holder of the securities 2,633,798 fully paid ordinary shares LKM 2,633,798 fully paid ordinary shares 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: GGM, Woodville Super Woodville Super Woodville Super LKM, MFH, MCH MCH MCH LKM LKM LKM 5. Consideration Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities LKM, MFH, MCH, Defender Investment Management, JM and Defender Equities Defender Equities Defender Equities 27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares GGM, Woodville Super Woodville Super Woodville Super 10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares LKM, MFH, MCH MCH MCH 4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares LKM LKM LKM 2,633,798 fully paid ordinary shares The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash LKM, MFH, MCH, Defender Investment Management, JM and Defender Equities 13/03/2019 $11,000.00 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares LKM, MFH, MCH, Defender Investment Management, JM and Defender Equities 13/03/2019 $70,400.00 6,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares GGM, Woodville Super 13/03/2019 $16,500.00 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares GGM, Woodville Super 13/03/2019 $44,000.00 4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares LKM, MFH, MCH 13/03/2019 $19,961.00 1,497,000 fully paid ordinary shares Non-cash Cash GGM, Woodville Super 13/03/2019 $16,500.00 GGM, Woodville Super 13/03/2019 $44,000.00 LKM, MFH, MCH 13/03/2019 $19,961.00 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association See Details of substantial holder above Each substantial holder is an associate of each other substantial holder as these parties act in concert in relation to AWV's affairs. Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of associationSee Details of substantial holder above 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address See Details of substantial holder above Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060

(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

(6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(7) Include details of: (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown.'"

(9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. 603 GUIDEpage 1/1 13 March 2000 GUIDE This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 603. This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder. Additional information (a) If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.

(b) This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.

(c) The person must give a copy of this notice: Annexures (i) within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or 1 use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides (ii) by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if: (A) a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and (B) the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.

To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must 2 show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN

3 number the pages consecutively

4 print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied

5 identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc

6 endorse the annexure with the words: This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)

7 sign and date the annexure. The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form. Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice. Attachments Original document

