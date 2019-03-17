Log in
ANOVA METALS LTD    AWV   AU000000AWV3

ANOVA METALS LTD

(AWV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
0.015 AUD   --.--%
10:14pANOVA METALS : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder
PU
03/12ANOVA METALS : Response to ASX Query
PU
2018ANOVA METALS LIMITED : - Company Update
AQ
News 
Official Publications

Anova Metals : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

0
03/17/2019

603

page 2/2

15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ANOVA METALS LIMITED (AWV)ACN/ARSN 147 678 779

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Defender Equities Pty Ltd ACN 615 069 979 (Defender Equities), Woodville Super Pty Ltd ACN 149 955 180 as trustee of Woodville Ave Superannuation Fund (Woodville Super), James Manning (JM), Louise Katrina Manning (LKM),Name

Georgina Gail Manning (GGM), Manning Family Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 411 964 (MFH), Manning Capital Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 610 530 679 as trustee of Manning Capital Holdings Unit Trust (MCH) and Defender Investment Management Pty Ltd ACN 614 951 683 (Defender Investment Management)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See above

The holder became a substantial holder on 13/03/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully paid ordinary shares

44,830,798

44,830,798

7.01%

3.

Details of relevant interests

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully paid ordinary shares

44,830,798

44,830,798

7.01%

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Defender Equities

Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as the holder of the securities

27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM, MFH, MCH and Investment ManagementDefender

Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by Defender Equities as a person that has the relevant interest in the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has

27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

JM

Interest under s608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by Defender Equities as the sole director of Defender Investment Management and Defender Equities

27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Woodville Super

Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act as the holder of the securities

10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

GGM

Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by Woodville Super as a person that has the relevant interest in the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has

10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

MCH

Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act as the holder of the securities

4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM and MFH

Interest under s608(3) of the Corporations Act in respect of the shares held by MCH as a person that has the relevant interest in the securities that a body corporate controlled by the person has

4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securitiesDefender Equities

27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

27,000,000 fully paid ordinary sharesJM

27,000,000 fully paid ordinary sharesWoodville Super

10,500,000 fully paid ordinary sharesGGM

10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

MCH

4,697,000 fully paid ordinary sharesLKM and MFH

4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM

Interest under s608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act as the holder of the securities

2,633,798 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM

2,633,798 fully paid ordinary shares

4.

Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

GGM, Woodville Super

Woodville Super

Woodville Super

LKM, MFH, MCH

MCH

MCH

LKM

LKM

LKM

5.

Consideration

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

LKM, MFH, MCH, Defender Investment Management, JM and Defender Equities

Defender Equities

Defender Equities

27,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

GGM, Woodville Super

Woodville Super

Woodville Super

10,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM, MFH, MCH

MCH

MCH

4,697,000 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM

LKM

LKM

2,633,798 fully paid ordinary shares

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

LKM, MFH, MCH, Defender Investment Management, JM and Defender Equities

13/03/2019

$11,000.00

1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM, MFH, MCH, Defender Investment Management, JM and Defender Equities

13/03/2019

$70,400.00

6,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares

GGM, Woodville Super

13/03/2019

$16,500.00

1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

GGM, Woodville Super

13/03/2019

$44,000.00

4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

LKM, MFH, MCH

13/03/2019

$19,961.00

1,497,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Non-cash

Cash

GGM, Woodville Super

13/03/2019

$16,500.00

GGM, Woodville Super

13/03/2019

$44,000.00

LKM, MFH, MCH

13/03/2019

$19,961.00

6.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See Details of substantial holder above

Each substantial holder is an associate of each other substantial holder as these parties act in concert in relation to AWV's affairs.

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of associationSee Details of substantial holder above

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

See Details of substantial holder above

Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060

Name Address

See Details of substantial holder above Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060

Signature

print name

sign here

Director of Defender Equities Pty Ltd and in his own capacity and on behalf of all other substantial holders

James Manning

capacity

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

  • (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (7) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown.'"

  • (9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

603 GUIDEpage 1/1 13 March 2000

GUIDE

This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 603.

This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.

Additional information

  • (a) If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.

  • (b) This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.

  • (c) The person must give a copy of this notice:

    Annexures

    • (i) within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or

      • 1 use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides

    • (ii) by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:

      • (A) a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and

      • (B) the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.

To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must

  • 2 show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN

  • 3 number the pages consecutively

  • 4 print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied

  • 5 identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc

  • 6 endorse the annexure with the words:

    This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)

  • 7 sign and date the annexure.

    The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.

Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.

Disclaimer

Anova Metals Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 02:13:03 UTC
Chart ANOVA METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Anova Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Raymond Scott James Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory William Fry Executive Director
Alasdair Campbell Cooke Executive Director
Geoffrey Laing Director
John Davis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANOVA METALS LTD50.00%0
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD45.78%14 553
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 844
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP14.07%10 130
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 664
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.33.30%6 327
