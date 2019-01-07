Log in
ANSALDO STS
Ansaldo STS : Purchase of shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A.

01/07/2019 | 12:39pm EST

Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l.

Registered Office:

Via Tommaso Gulli, 39, 20147, Milan, Italy VAT and Register of the Enteprises of Milan 09194070968

Purchase of shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A.

Notice pursuant to article 41, paragraph 2, letter c), of the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution No. 11971 dated May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the

"Issuers' Regulation")

Milan, 7th January 2019 - With reference to the obligation to purchase (the "Obligation to Purchase") pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplement, to be carried out by Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l. ("HRII") on the ordinary shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A. ("Ansaldo STS"), announced on November 22, 2018, it is hereby notified that on the date hereof the following transactions have been carried out in relation to the shares of Ansaldo STS, ISIN Code IT0003977540, by the following persons subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to article 41, paragraph 2, letter c), of the Issuers' Regulation:

Date

Modalities of transaction

Type of transaction

Name of the purchaser

Number of shares

Currency

Price per share

07/01/2019

MTA

Purchase

Hitachi Rail

Italy Investments

S.r.l.

259,888

Euro

12.70

The relevant settlement (i.e. the transfer of the shares and the payment of the purchase price) of the above purchases will take place on 9th January 2019.

The purchase transactions covered by this notice were carried out by Intermonte SIM S.p.A. at a price per share not exceeding Euro 12.70 (price offered in the context of the Obligation to Purchase the ordinary shares of Ansaldo STS, as determined by CONSOB with resolution No. 20738 of December 12, 2018).

***

Notice of Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l. issued by Ansaldo STS S.p.A. upon request of

Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l.

***

For further information:

Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l.

Dan Phillips

Tel. +44 (0) 203 904 4000

Dan.Phillips@hitachirail.com

Disclaimer

Ansaldo STS S.p.A. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 17:38:00 UTC
