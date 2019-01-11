Ansaldo STS : Purchase of shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A.

Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l.

Registered Office:

Via Tommaso Gulli, 39, 20147, Milan, Italy VAT and Register of the Enteprises of Milan 09194070968

Purchase of shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A.

Notice pursuant to article 41, paragraph 2, letter c), of the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution No. 11971 dated May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the

"Issuers' Regulation")

Milan, 11th January 2019 - With reference to the obligation to purchase (the "Obligation to Purchase") pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplement, to be carried out by Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l. ("HRII") on the ordinary shares of Ansaldo STS S.p.A. ("Ansaldo STS"), announced on November 22, 2018, it is hereby notified that on the date hereof the following transactions have been carried out in relation to the shares of Ansaldo STS, ISIN Code IT0003977540, by the following persons subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to article 41, paragraph 2, letter c), of the Issuers' Regulation:

Date Modalities of transaction Type of transaction Name of the purchaser Number of shares Currency Price per share 11/01/2019 MTA Purchase Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l. 139,278 Euro 12.70

The relevant settlement (i.e. the transfer of the shares and the payment of the purchase price) of the above purchases will take place on 15th January 2019.

The purchase transactions covered by this notice were carried out by Intermonte SIM S.p.A. at a price per share not exceeding Euro 12.70 (price offered in the context of the Obligation to Purchase the ordinary shares of Ansaldo STS, as determined by CONSOB with resolution No. 20738 of December 12, 2018).

***

Notice of Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l. issued by Ansaldo STS S.p.A. upon request of

Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l.

***

For further information:

Hitachi Rail Italy Investments S.r.l.

Dan Phillips

Tel. +44 (0) 203 904 4000

Dan.Phillips@hitachirail.com