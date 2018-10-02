Log in
ANSYS : Achieves TSMC Certifications for 7nm FinFET Plus Process Technology and Integrated Fan-Out With Memory on Substrate Advanced...

10/02/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced TSMC certified ANSYS solutions for the 7 nanometer FinFET Plus (N7+) process node with extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology and validated the reference flow for the latest Integrated Fan-Out with Memory on Substrate (InFO_MS) advanced packaging technology. The certifications and validations are vital for fabless semiconductor companies that require their simulation tools to pass rigorous testing and validation for new process nodes and packaging technologies.

ANSYS® RedHawk™ and ANSYS® Totem™ are certified for TSMC N7+ process technology that provides EUV-enabled features. Certification for N7+ includes extraction, power integrity and reliability, signal electromigration (EM) and thermal reliability analysis.

Industry-leading TSMC InFO advanced packaging technology is extended to integrate memory subsystem with logic die. TSMC and ANSYS enhanced the existing InFO design flow to support the new InFO_MS packaging technology, and validated the reference flow using ANSYS SIwave-CPA, ANSYS® RedHawk-CPA™, ANSYS® RedHawk-CTA™, ANSYS® CMA™ and ANSYS® CSM™ with the corresponding chip models. The InFO_MS reference flow includes die and package co-simulation and co-analysis for extraction, power and signal integrity analysis, power and signal electromigration analysis and thermal analysis.

'TSMC and ANSYS' latest N7+ certification and InFO_MS enablement empowers customers to address growing performance, reliability and power demands for their next generation of chips and packages,' said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Marketing Division at TSMC.

'The number of smart, connected electronic devices continues to grow and manufacturers must keep pace to design power efficient, high-performing and reliable products at a lower cost and with a smaller footprint,' said John Lee, General Manager at ANSYS. 'ANSYS semiconductor solutions address complex multi-physics challenges such as power, thermal, reliability and impact of process variation on product performance. ANSYS' comprehensive Chip Package System solutions for chip aware system and system aware chip signoff help mutual customers accelerate design convergence with greater confidence.'

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

To join the simulation conversation, please visit: www.ansys.com/Social@ANSYS

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. I am brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS-T

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-achieves-tsmc-certifications-for-7nm-finfet-plus-process-technology-and-integrated-fan-out-with-memory-on-substrate-advanced-packaging-technology-300722420.html

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Disclaimer

ANSYS Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:11:18 UTC
