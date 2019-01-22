ANSYS : And Material Intelligence Leader Granta Design Sign Definitive Acquisition Agreement

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS), the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Granta Design, the premier provider of materials information technology. The acquisition expands ANSYS' portfolio into this important area, giving ANSYS customers access to material intelligence, including data that is critical to successful simulations. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. Management will provide further details regarding the transaction and its impact on the 2019 financial outlook after the closing.

With advances in the performance of metals, plastics and other materials, including innovations in areas such as composites and additive manufacturing, manufacturers have a wealth of material choices when developing products. At the same time, they require accurate, traceable and reliable materials information to make smart materials choices and to ensure simulation accuracy. With this acquisition, ANSYS customers can benefit from access to the world's premier system for managing corporate material intelligence and the market-leading solution for materials sources, selection and management. Granta customers can expect even easier access to ANSYS' gold-standard simulation technology. Granta will continue its open ecosystem, integrating with a wide range of leading product lifecycle management, CAD and computer-aided engineering solutions.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Granta Design has over 180 employees. Its products include GRANTA MI, the leading system for enterprise materials information management and CES Selector, which enables users to explore the impact that different materials have on the behavior of their products. Granta also develops CES EduPack, the world's leading teaching resource for materials topics in engineering, science, processing and design which is used by more than 1,000 universities worldwide. Granta's customers include Airbus, General Motors, Emerson Electric, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Saudi Aramco and Rolls-Royce.

"Granta Design has pioneered the field of materials information technology," said Shane Emswiler, ANSYS vice president and general manager. "With materials engineering becoming an increasingly important aspect of product development, our customers require high-quality and comprehensive materials information for accurate simulation results. Integrating Granta's solutions into the ANSYS portfolio will provide a seamless user experience – and enable our customers to innovate like never before."

"For nearly 50 years, ANSYS has been the leader in engineering simulation," said David Cebon, co-founder and managing director of Granta Design. "Combining that expertise with Granta's decades of experience in material intelligence will help our customers make smarter decisions when developing their next-generation products."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS-F

Contact Media Amy Pietzak



724.820.4367



amy.pietzak@ansys.com







Investors Annette Arribas, IRC



724.820.3700



annette.arribas@ansys.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-and-material-intelligence-leader-granta-design-sign-definitive-acquisition-agreement-300782601.html

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.