ANSYS : Named To Fast Company's List Of The 50 Best Workplaces For Innovators

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been named to its Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2019 Best Workplaces for Innovators showcases 50 winners from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer packaged goods, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored all 362 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 50 companies. The 2019 awards feature workplaces from around the world and eight of the honorees are based outside the U.S.

"Innovation is critical to our business and to our customers' businesses," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at ANSYS. "Our ongoing investment in R&D and acquisition strategy have allowed ANSYS to create new, transformative simulation tools that help our customers create disruptive technologies that will dominate the market. We have been pioneers in the engineering simulation industry for nearly 50 years; it's an honor to be globally recognized as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators."

"Other titles catalog perquisites and benefits. Fast Company seeks to highlight workplaces that attract and retain the best talent by creating environments where employees are empowered to put forth bold ideas, engage in radical experiments, and even fail, in the name of innovation," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

