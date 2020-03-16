ANSYS : Physical Optics Corporation And Ansys Streamline Avionics Development For U.S. Military Aircraft

Log in
03/16/2020 | 07:01am EDT

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Optics Corporation (POC) is using Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) simulation software solutions to develop avionics for U.S. military aircraft. Ansys® SCADE® Solutions for ARINC 661 Applications (Ansys SCADE for ARINC 661), will enable POC to reduce development time and accelerate certification — integrating new functionality at a much lower cost and enabling a faster path to market.

U.S. Department of Defense legacy aircraft equipped with aging avionics and controls require costly upgrades to add new capabilities. As avionics software becomes increasingly sophisticated, complying with complex requirements, satisfying safety-critical standards and reducing costs present major development challenges. Efficient model-based software development with qualified code generation offers a more streamlined approach to decrease software cost and development while effectively managing highly complex designs.

"We selected Ansys SCADE for ARINC 661 with the hope of significantly streamlining model-based software development and lowering the risk path to certification," said Omar Facory, vice president of Mission Systems at POC. "Ansys SCADE 661 is instrumental for driving interoperability and reusability — enabling our team to easily update new functionality for military aircraft as it becomes available."

Ansys SCADE for ARINC 661 provides excellent model-based software development and automatic qualified code generation to quickly create and certify avionics software. Development time can be greatly reduced while adhering to ARINC 661, DO-178C and the FACE Technical Standard. Driving reusability across aircraft platforms, Ansys SCADE 661 expedites integration of new functionalities and greatly reduces platform-specific design.

"Ansys SCADE for ARINC 661 provides the ability to rapidly generate avionics software in full compliance with ARINC 661 and enables alignment to the FACE Technical Standard," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager at Ansys. "This delivers outstanding reliability, dramatically increases productivity, achieves a top-tier level of quality and swiftly expedites software certification, while fully qualifying with DO-178C."

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS-C

 

Contact

Media


Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

marykate.joyce@ansys.com 






Investors


Annette Arribas, IRC

724.820.3700

annette.arribas@ansys.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physical-optics-corporation-and-ansys-streamline-avionics-development-for-us-military-aircraft-301023004.html

SOURCE Ansys


© PRNewswire 2020
