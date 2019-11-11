Log in
ANSYS, Inc.

ANSYS, INC.

(ANSS)
ANSYS to Participate at RBC Capital Markets Conference

11/11/2019

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Maria Shields, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Annette Arribas, IRC, Senior Director of Global Investor Relations will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion at RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on November 19, 2019 at 9:10 am EST.

A live audio web cast and archive of the presentation will be available at:

https://investors.ansys.com/news-and-events/events-calendar

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you’ve used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world’s most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

ANSS-F

Contact InvestorsAnnette N. Arribas, IRC
724.820.3700
annette.arribas@ansys.com

 


 

 

 

 		MediaAmy Pietzak
724.820.4367
amy.pietzak@ansys.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
