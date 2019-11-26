ANTA Sports Products : May Sell Fitness-Equipment Brand Precor -Bloomberg

--China's Anta Sports Products Ltd. (2020.HK) is mulling a sale of its fitness-equipment brand Precor Inc., which could fetch about $500 million, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

--Potential buyers including private-equity funds have approached the Chinese sportswear maker, according to Bloomberg.

--A sale process could start as soon as next year, but no final decision has been made, Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2DdhanZ

