MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  ANTA Sports Products Limited    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
ANTA Sports Products : May Sell Fitness-Equipment Brand Precor -Bloomberg

0
11/26/2019 | 12:28am EST

--China's Anta Sports Products Ltd. (2020.HK) is mulling a sale of its fitness-equipment brand Precor Inc., which could fetch about $500 million, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

--Potential buyers including private-equity funds have approached the Chinese sportswear maker, according to Bloomberg.

--A sale process could start as soon as next year, but no final decision has been made, Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2DdhanZ

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 32 118 M
EBIT 2019 7 905 M
Net income 2019 5 616 M
Finance 2019 1 635 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,60x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 181 B
Chart ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANTA Sports Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 71,91  CNY
Last Close Price 67,17  CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Xian Lai CFO, COO, Director & VP
Shi Jia Ding Deputy Chairman
Wen Mo Wang Executive Director
Yong Hua Wu Executive Director & Group Sales President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED99.20%25 828
PUMA SE59.72%10 965
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-5.65%4 819
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION24.70%4 464
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 951
ALPARGATAS S.A.126.28%3 885
