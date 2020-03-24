ANTA Sports Products : Net Profit Jumped 30% in 2019

By Yifan Wang



Anta Sports Products Ltd. said its net profit rose 30% last year, driven by strong sales for its Fila brand.

Net profit was 5.34 billion yuan ($753.0 million), compared with CNY4.10 billion in 2018, the Chinese sportswear maker said Tuesday.

Revenue rose 41% to CNY33.93 billion, thanks to a 74% jump in sales of Fila-branded products.

For 2020, the company said its first-half financial performance will be hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Anta said it expects operations to return to normal as soon as the second half of the year.

The company said virus-related challenges could lead to faster market consolidation, which will benefit Anta, given its better-than-peer capacity for risk resistance.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com