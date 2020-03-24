Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  ANTA Sports Products Limited    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/20
52.15 HKD   +13.86%
01:03aANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Net Profit Jumped 30% in 2019
DJ
03/19ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/24Hong Kong stocks fall most in four weeks as global virus spread widens
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANTA Sports Products : Net Profit Jumped 30% in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 01:03am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Anta Sports Products Ltd. said its net profit rose 30% last year, driven by strong sales for its Fila brand.

Net profit was 5.34 billion yuan ($753.0 million), compared with CNY4.10 billion in 2018, the Chinese sportswear maker said Tuesday.

Revenue rose 41% to CNY33.93 billion, thanks to a 74% jump in sales of Fila-branded products.

For 2020, the company said its first-half financial performance will be hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Anta said it expects operations to return to normal as soon as the second half of the year.

The company said virus-related challenges could lead to faster market consolidation, which will benefit Anta, given its better-than-peer capacity for risk resistance.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMIT
01:03aANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Net Profit Jumped 30% in 2019
DJ
03/19ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/24Hong Kong stocks fall most in four weeks as global virus spread widens
RE
02/16ANTA SPORTS : Nearly 40% of Stores in Mainland China Have Resumed Operations
DJ
02/16ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Voluntary announcement current operational situation
PU
02/05ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Completion of the issuance of euro 1,000,000,000 zero cou..
PU
01/13ANTA SPORTS : Planned Bonds Can Be Exchanged for Shares
DJ
01/13ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : 4Q Retail Sales of Anta-Branded Products Rose by High-Tee..
DJ
2019ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Positive profit alert-supplemental announcement
PU
2019ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Expects at Least 45% Rise in 2019 Net Profit
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 32 603 M
EBIT 2019 8 228 M
Net income 2019 5 456 M
Finance 2019 2 119 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANTA Sports Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 73,64  CNY
Last Close Price 45,30  CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,2%
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Xian Lai CFO, COO, Director & VP
Shi Jia Ding Deputy Chairman
Wen Mo Wang Executive Director
Yong Hua Wu Executive Director & Group Sales President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED4.30%18 168
PUMA SE-35.16%7 500
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-32.67%2 908
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED0.00%2 493
POU CHEN CORPORATION0.43%2 270
BATA INDIA LIMITED12.85%2 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group