ANTA Sports Products : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

ANTA Sports Products Limited

安 踏 體 育 用 品 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2020)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of ANTA Sports Products Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide an operational update on the business of the Group. The disclosure in this announcement only relates to the businesses of the Group for ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI and KINGKOW brands and does not include the businesses of Amer Sports Corporation.

Retail Sales Performance for the Third Quarter of 2019 for ANTA Brand

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of ANTA branded products for the third quarter of 2019 increased by mid-teens when compared to the same period of 2018.

Retail Sales Performance for the Third Quarter of 2019 for FILA Brand

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of FILA branded products for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 50%-55% when compared to the same period of 2018.

Retail Sales Performance for the Third Quarter of 2019 for other Brands

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of other branded products for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 30%-35% when compared to the same period of 2018.