ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
ANTA Sports Products : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

10/16/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANTA Sports Products Limited

安 踏 體 育 用 品 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2020)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of ANTA Sports Products Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide an operational update on the business of the Group. The disclosure in this announcement only relates to the businesses of the Group for ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI and KINGKOW brands and does not include the businesses of Amer Sports Corporation.

Retail Sales Performance for the Third Quarter of 2019 for ANTA Brand

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of ANTA branded products for the third quarter of 2019 increased by mid-teens when compared to the same period of 2018.

Retail Sales Performance for the Third Quarter of 2019 for FILA Brand

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of FILA branded products for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 50%-55% when compared to the same period of 2018.

Retail Sales Performance for the Third Quarter of 2019 for other Brands

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of other branded products for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 30%-35% when compared to the same period of 2018.

1

The retail sales performance data do not constitute, represent or indicate the full picture of the Group's revenue or financial performance directly. This announcement is based on the Board's preliminary review of the draft unaudited operational data of the Group and the information currently available to the Board, and it is not based on any figures and information which have been audited or reviewed by the Group's auditors. The information contained in this announcement may be subject to change and adjustment. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities.

By Order of the Board

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Ding Shizhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ding Shizhong, Mr. Ding Shijia, Mr. Lai Shixian, Mr. Wu Yonghua and Mr. Zheng Jie; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Wang Wenmo; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yiu Kin Wah Stephen, Mr. Mei Ming Zhi and Mr. Dai Zhongchuan.

2

Disclaimer

ANTA Sports Products Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
