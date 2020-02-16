ANTA Sports Products : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CURRENT OPERATIONAL SITUATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANTA Sports Products Limited

安 踏 體 育 用 品 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2020)

This announcement is issued by the board of directors (the "Board") of ANTA Sports Products Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis regarding the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (the "Epidemic") in China. The disclosure in this announcement does not include business of Amer Sports Corporation.

Since the outbreak of Epidemic in January 2020, a number of provinces and cities in Mainland China have activated the highest-level response to major public health emergencies, the Level 1 Response, and adopted various stringent measures to curb the spread of the Epidemic.

The Board has been monitoring closely the Epidemic and formulating responses after due consideration. On 23 January 2020, the Company established "ANTA Group Emergency Management Commanding Team for the Prevention of Epidemic" (the "Emergency Team"). Mr. Zheng Jie, an executive director of the Company, serves as the leader of the Emergency Team and its members include Mr. Lai Shixian and Mr. Wu Yonghua, both executive directors of the Company, and other members of the management team of the Group. Significant matters shall be immediately reported to the Emergency Team for unified decision-making and management team and various departments of the Group shall be coordinated to implement related measure(s).

The Group has a sales distribution covering different provinces and cities in Mainland China. In order to promptly participate in the Epidemic control and ensure the health and safety of employees and customers, the Group has followed the guidelines and requirements of relevant local government departments and temporarily closed some of the retail stores in certain areas. As of 14 February 2020, nearly 40% of the stores in Mainland China of various brands have resumed operation. Meanwhile, the Group adopted the arrangement for home office for all employees and some crucial operations of the Group are also progressing online in an orderly manner. In addition, the Group is actively promoting sales though e-commerce platforms and has achieved certain success in strengthening sales through such channels. The Group will closely monitor the Epidemic and further development of related matters and apart from complying with the guidelines and arrangements of government and relevant health agencies, the Group will make decisions on the business resuming arrangements on the temporarily closed stores in accordance with the Epidemic situation and local government's policies. Meanwhile, the Group will closely communicate with distributors to follow closely their sales performance, review trade fair orders made in coming quarters in light of the actual situation as well as take appropriate measures to minimize any potential risk.