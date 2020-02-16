ANTA Sports Products : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CURRENT OPERATIONAL SITUATION
02/16/2020 | 05:17am EST
ANTA Sports Products Limited
安 踏 體 育 用 品 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2020)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
CURRENT OPERATIONAL SITUATION
This announcement is issued by the board of directors (the "Board") of ANTA Sports Products Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis regarding the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (the "Epidemic") in China. The disclosure in this announcement does not include business of Amer Sports Corporation.
Since the outbreak of Epidemic in January 2020, a number of provinces and cities in Mainland China have activated the highest-level response to major public health emergencies, the Level 1 Response, and adopted various stringent measures to curb the spread of the Epidemic.
The Board has been monitoring closely the Epidemic and formulating responses after due consideration. On 23 January 2020, the Company established "ANTA Group Emergency Management Commanding Team for the Prevention of Epidemic" (the "Emergency Team"). Mr. Zheng Jie, an executive director of the Company, serves as the leader of the Emergency Team and its members include Mr. Lai Shixian and Mr. Wu Yonghua, both executive directors of the Company, and other members of the management team of the Group. Significant matters shall be immediately reported to the Emergency Team for unified decision-making and management team and various departments of the Group shall be coordinated to implement related measure(s).
The Group has a sales distribution covering different provinces and cities in Mainland China. In order to promptly participate in the Epidemic control and ensure the health and safety of employees and customers, the Group has followed the guidelines and requirements of relevant local government departments and temporarily closed some of the retail stores in certain areas. As of 14 February 2020, nearly 40% of the stores in Mainland China of various brands have resumed operation. Meanwhile, the Group adopted the arrangement for home office for all employees and some crucial operations of the Group are also progressing online in an orderly manner. In addition, the Group is actively promoting sales though e-commerce platforms and has achieved certain success in strengthening sales through such channels. The Group will closely monitor the Epidemic and further development of related matters and apart from complying with the guidelines and arrangements of government and relevant health agencies, the Group will make decisions on the business resuming arrangements on the temporarily closed stores in accordance with the Epidemic situation and local government's policies. Meanwhile, the Group will closely communicate with distributors to follow closely their sales performance, review trade fair orders made in coming quarters in light of the actual situation as well as take appropriate measures to minimize any potential risk.
In addition, as an enterprise with due consideration in its social responsibility, the Group was among the first batch of enterprises to donate to the fight against the Epidemic in China with a donation of RMB10 million to China Charity Federation on 25 January 2020. On 13 February 2020, the Group further donated RMB20 million worth of winter outfit and relevant supplies to support medical staff in the front line of the battle against the Epidemic.
The Group's in house factories suspended their operation for two weeks in accordance with government regulations after the Lunar New Year holidays, and will gradually resume operation next week. However, due to the suspension or limited services of transportation facilities in certain areas, some employees in the affected provinces and cities, especially those in Hubei region, are still unable to return to the production units as planned. As a result, the productivity of the Group's in house factories could not achieve normal level and it is expected to take certain time to resume operation. However, it is estimated that the impact of the government's measures on the Epidemic could be temporary, and the Group primarily relies on outsource production. Based on the information in the Interim Report 2019, the self- produced footwear and apparel products of ANTA brand accounted for only 34.4% and 11.9% of total quantities, respectively. The Group will actively coordinate production capacity with OEM product suppliers to flexibly adjust its in house and outsource production arrangement and strive to reduce the impact on product supply.
The Group is closely monitoring the market situation and continuously evaluating the impact of the Epidemic on the Group's operation and financial performance. The Group estimates that under the current special circumstances the industry and financial performance of the Group will inevitably be affected by the Epidemic in the first half of 2020, and expects the recovery will come in the second half of 2020 at the soonest. Nonetheless, the management believes that the Group as a leader in the industry, the Group and its management and employees will continue to work as a whole to cope with the situation, and use our best effort to contain the impact of the Epidemic on the Group. Meanwhile, the Group will strengthen cost control and adopt appropriate measures in a timely manner, and will also issue further announcement(s) when appropriate. The Group believes that the public will continue to pursue health and hygiene in a growing demand and the foundation of the industry remains solid, the Board and the management still have full confidence in the long-term development of the Group.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing
in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
ANTA Sports Products Limited
Ding Shizhong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 16 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ding Shizhong, Mr. Ding Shijia, Mr. Lai Shixian, Mr. Wu Yonghua and Mr. Zheng Jie; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Wang Wenmo; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yiu Kin Wah Stephen, Mr. Mei Ming Zhi and Mr. Dai Zhongchuan.
