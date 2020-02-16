Anta Sports : Nearly 40% of Stores in Mainland China Have Resumed Operations

By P.R. Venkat



Anta Sports Products Ltd. said 40% of its stores in mainland China have resumed operations as of Feb. 14 but the company's financials are likely to take a hit in the first half of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension or limited services of transportation facilities in certain areas has meant that some employees in affected provinces and cities, especially those in Hubei region, have been unable to return to the production units as planned, Anta Sports said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange late Sunday.

"As a result, the productivity of the group's in house factories could not achieve normal level and it is expected to take certain time to resume operation," it said.

Anta Sport, one of China's largest sportswear brands, said that it expects a recovery will come in the second half of 2020 at the earliest.

The company didn't detail the likely financial impact for the first half of the year.

