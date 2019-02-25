Log in
ANTA Sports Products : China's ANTA Sports posts record annual profit on sporting boom

02/25/2019 | 11:50pm EST
ANTA sport shoes are displayed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - ANTA Sports Products Ltd booked record annual net profit for a fourth straight year on Tuesday, as its online and offline businesses expanded further on strong demand in China for sportswear and sporting goods.

Net profit jumped 32.9 percent to 4.103 billion yuan ($613.13 million) in the year ended December 2018, from 3.088 billion yuan in the previous year, the country's biggest sportswear retailer by market value said.

The figure was slightly ahead of the 3.98 billion yuan average of 30 analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue surged 44.4 percent to 24.10 billion yuan, while gross profit margin increased 3.2 percentage point to 52.6 percent.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 22 571 M
EBIT 2018 5 308 M
Net income 2018 3 962 M
Finance 2018 9 404 M
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 25,20
P/E ratio 2019 20,34
EV / Sales 2018 4,03x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD
Duration : Period :
ANTA Sports Products Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 39,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Xian Lai CFO, COO, Director & VP
Hong Te Lue Independent Non-Executive Director
Shi Jia Ding Deputy Chairman
Wen Mo Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD17.20%14 988
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%46 363
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD4.84%5 398
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP15.64%4 221
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 656
ALPARGATAS SA12.16%2 548
