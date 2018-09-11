Finland's Amer Sports gets $5.3 billion bid interest from China's Anta

Log in
09/11/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

HELSINKI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Amer Sports has received a takeover approach from China's Anta Sports and Asian private equity firm FountainVest Partners valuing the Finnish sports equipment maker at more than 4.6 billion euros (4.07 billion pounds).

Amer said that its shareholders would be entitled to a cash consideration of 40 euros per share if the deal came off and shares in the Helsinki-based maker of Salomon hiking boots, Wilson tennis rackets and Arc'teryx outdoor clothing jumped by more than 25 percent to 36 euros at 1042 GMT.

Anta, which sells the Fila and Descente sportswear brands as well as its own home-grown Anta brand in China, has long target Amer as it seeks to expand overseas by acquiring other well-established global brands.

The Finnish firm said the Anta-FountainVest consortium had indicated it would acquire Amer's entire share capital for cash, adding that a deal was subject conditions including the approval of shareholders holding at least 90 percent of its shares.

"At this time, Amer Sports is not engaged in any negotiations with the consortium and has made no decisions in respect of the indication of interest," it said in a statement.

The Chinese consortium aims to submit an offer to Amer in the coming weeks and finalise the buyout deal by the end of the year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Editing by Jason Neely/Georgina Prodhan/Alexander Smith)

By Anne Kauranen and Julie Zhu
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 22 559 M
EBIT 2018 5 345 M
Net income 2018 3 946 M
Finance 2018 9 611 M
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 21,81
P/E ratio 2019 17,71
EV / Sales 2018 3,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 87 291 M
Chart ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD
Duration : Period :
ANTA Sports Products Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 40,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Xian Lai CFO, COO, Director & VP
Hong Te Lue Independent Non-Executive Director
Shi Jia Ding Deputy Chairman
Wen Mo Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD4.78%12 717
ADIDAS24.26%50 078
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT18.32%7 666
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-28.46%4 458
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP47.96%3 537
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 089
