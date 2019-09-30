Log in
ANTALIS

(ANTA)
09/30 11:35:24 am
0.87 EUR   -17.14%
12:40pANTALIS : Availability of the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
AN
03:18aANTALIS : First-half 2019 results30/09/2019 - PDF - 231.51 Ko
PU
01:05aANTALIS : First-half 2019 results
AN
Antalis : Availability of the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

09/30/2019

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 30 September 2019

Availability of the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

Antalis' half-year financial report as of 30 June 2019 (French version) has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 30 September 2019.

The report is available on the Antalis website at:

https://www.antalis.com/en/finance/regulated-information/financial-reports

About Antalis

 
Antalis (Euronext Paris : ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2018, the Group reported sales of €2.3 billion and employed 5,200 people serving over 120,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 115 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 12,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.3 million tons of paper in 2018.
 

 

Analysts & Investors Contact
Steve McCue
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com
 
Media Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr		  

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-60382-misedispositionrapportsemestrielfinancieren.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 128 M
EBIT 2019 41,5 M
Net income 2019 -16,5 M
Debt 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,57x
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 74,0 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  €
Last Close Price 1,05  €
Spread / Highest target -33,3%
Spread / Average Target -33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hervé Poncin Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Pascal Lebard Chairman
Steve McCue Chief Financial Officer
Clare Chatfield Independent Director
Delphine Drouets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTALIS11.70%81
ULTA BEAUTY-0.18%14 383
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY6.68%10 616
NEXT55.75%9 780
GRANDVISION43.96%7 648
FIELMANN AG25.46%6 230
