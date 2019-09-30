Antalis : First-half 2019 results30/09/2019 - PDF - 231.51 Ko

Commenting on the half-year results, Hervé Poncin, Chief Executive Officer of Antalis said: "In H1 2019, the Group's operating performance was impacted by the decline in volumes of Papers in a market that contracted by around 7%, and by the bankruptcy of one of our graphic and recycled papers suppliers. Consequently, consolidated sales declined by 5.4% on a comparable basis. Against this backdrop, we have continued to adapt our structure to changing patterns of demand and we have significantly reduced our overheads, particularly our logistics and marketing costs. EBITDA margin came in at 2.8%. In the second-halfof the year, in a tough global market, Antalis' sales will continue to decline in the Papers sector in a deflationary environment, partially offset by the positive impact of new ranges of recycled papers and the revamping of creative papers. The Group should also continue to benefit from the resilience of the Packaging business which, along with Visual Communication, contributed 39% of Antalis' consolidated gross margin in H1 2019, up 2 points year-on-year."

On a comparable basis and at constant accounting methods, Antalis' sales should decline by between 6% and 7%

Packaging and Visual Communication's contribution to Antalis' consolidated gross margin up 2 points to 39%

gross margin rate held up well at 24.4% (up 0.1 points)

During the first six months of the year, Antalis delivered sales of €1,072 million, down 5.4% on a comparable basis on H1 2018 (down 9.0% as reported, reflecting the negative €33 million impact from the sale of the Southern African business in October 2018). This mainly reflects the decline in volumes of Papers, compounded by supply chain disruption caused by the demise of one of Antalis' graphic and recycled papers suppliers. However, Antalis enjoyed slightly higher sales in the Packaging business and resilient performances in Visual Communication. The impact of exchange rates on sales was negligible over the period.

The following table shows the impact of first-time application of IFRS 16 on key operating indicators in H1 2019:

(1) Changes in comparable figures are restated without calendar, FX and perimeter impacts.

The Board of Directors of Antalis has approved the interim consolidated financial statements.

Gross margin was down 5.5% on a comparable basis to €261 million (down 8.7% as reported); higher selling prices partially absorbed lower volumes in Papers. The gross margin rate came in at 24.4% as reported (up 0.1 points). The contribution of Packaging and Visual Communication to Antalis' consolidated gross margin continued to grow - it increased by 2 points on H1 2018 and now stands at 39%.

EBITDA was €30 million, down 9.9% on a comparable basis and at constant accounting methods (down 16.4% on a reported basis). Antalis benefited from significantly lower overheads - notably logistics and marketing costs - which partially absorbed the impact of lower volumes in Papers. The EBITDA margin was 2.8% as reported (down 0.3 points).

Current operating income came in at €19 million, down 13.1% on a comparable basis and at constant accounting methods (down 21.4% on a reported basis) when compared with H1 2018.

Antalis recorded net non-recurring expenses of €25 million, notably comprising asset write-downs totalling €11 million; most of the balance consisted of restructuring costs recognised in the first six months of the year.

After recording the impact of first-time application of IFRS 16 (negative €3 million), finance costs and taxes, the net loss attributable to owners was €27 million for the period, compared with a net loss of €16 million for the six months to 30 June 2018.

Antalis' net debt stood at €318 million at 30 June 2019 (versus €332 million at end-June 2018).

Furthermore, the amount authorised under the Group's main factoring contract was raised from €215 million to €290 million after the agreement was amended to include an additional financial partner.

Key figures by geography

(in € millions) H1 2019 H1 2018 as reported Sales Main European Geographies 552.6 598.1 -7.6% - UK & Ireland 282.0 298.7 -5.6% - Germany & Austria 145.2 156.0 -6.9% - France 125.4 143.4 -12.6% Rest of Europe 446.6 469.6 -4.9% Rest of the World 73.0 110.4 -33.9%

TOTAL 1,072.2 1,178.1 -9.0% EBITDA(1) Main European Geographies 16.5 18.4 -10.3% - EBITDA margin 3.0% 3.1% -0.1 point Rest of Europe 11.6 13.8 -15.9% - EBITDA margin 2.6% 2.9% -0.3 points Rest of the World 2.0 3.8 -44.7% - EBITDA margin 2.7% 3.4% -0.7 points TOTAL 30.1 36.0 -16.4%