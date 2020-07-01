Log in
Antalis : Half-year report (as at 30 June 2020) of the Antalis liquidity contract

07/01/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Boulogne-Billancourt, 1st July 2020

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year report as at 30 June 2020

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo BHF by Antalis, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as at 30 June 2020:

  • 499,942 Antalis shares
  • 46,620.40 euros

As at the effective date of the contract, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 409,335 Antalis shares
  • 135,026.49 euros

Between 1st January and 30 June 2020, the following transactions were carried out:

  • 286 buying transactions
  • 236 selling transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

  • 147,751 shares purchased for 78,573.10 euros
  • 148,871 shares sold for 83,478.00 euros

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris : ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

Analysts & Investors Contact
Steve McCue
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com

Media Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lm5rYJlmaG6XnZqakp1tmpRom2tklGOZbpOVlpduZZ+ZbG9llmxhZ5ibZm9llW1p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:
- Information relating to the liquidity contract

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/64083-20200630-bilan-semestriel_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
