ANTALIS (ANTA)
01/09 11:35:00 am
0.92 EUR   +0.55%
Antalis : Half-year report (as at 31 December 2018) of the Antalis liquidity contract

01/10/2019

Under the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo & Cie by Antalis, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2018:

. 409,335 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 135,026.49 euros

In the last half-year report, as at 30 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

. 180,933 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 51,887.03 euros

At the start of the liquidity contract on 19 June 2017, an amount of 400,000 euros was allocated. By way of an addendum to the contract dated 3 July 2018, the funds allocated to the liquidity account were increased by 350,000 euros, raising the total funds allocated to the contract from 400,000 euros to 750,000 euros as from 4 July 2018.


Regulated information
Share buybacks / Liquidity contract:
- Liquidity contracts information
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56573-bilan-semestriel-31122018_angl.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 310 M
EBIT 2018 26,0 M
Net income 2018 -5,00 M
Debt 2018 265 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 65,3 M
Managers
NameTitle
Hervé Poncin Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Pascal Lebard Chairman
Franck Jean-Jacques Bruel Independent Director
Clare Chatfield Independent Director
Delphine Drouets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTALIS-2.13%75
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.15%28 544
ULTA BEAUTY12.73%16 074
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY0.07%10 199
NEXT21.60%8 556
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP12.34%5 696
