Antalis : Half-year report (as at 31 December 2018) of the Antalis liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo & Cie by Antalis, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2018:

. 409,335 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 135,026.49 euros

In the last half-year report, as at 30 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

. 180,933 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 51,887.03 euros

At the start of the liquidity contract on 19 June 2017, an amount of 400,000 euros was allocated. By way of an addendum to the contract dated 3 July 2018, the funds allocated to the liquidity account were increased by 350,000 euros, raising the total funds allocated to the contract from 400,000 euros to 750,000 euros as from 4 July 2018.

Regulated information

Share buybacks / Liquidity contract:

- Liquidity contracts information Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56573-bilan-semestriel-31122018_angl.pdf

