Antalis : Operating results at end-September 201928/10/2019 - PDF - 182.75 Ko

EBITDA down 16.2% to €41.5 million on a comparable basis and at constant accounting methods (down 17.5% as reported); EBITDA margin down 0.2 points to 2.7%

The following table shows the impact of first-time application of IFRS 16 on key operating indicators in the nine months to end-September 2019:

9M 2019 (before 9M 2019 (after (€ millions) application of Cancellation of Depreciation of application of IFRS16) lease payments right-of-use assets IFRS16)

Sales 1,563.1 1,563.1 Gross margin 380.4 380.4 Gross margin rate (as % of sales) 24.3 % 24.3 % EBITDA 41.5 31.5 - 73.0 EBITDA margin (% of sales) 2.7 % 4.7 % Current operating income 25.2 31.5 (27.9) 28.8 Operating margin (% of sales) 1.6% 1.8%

The business environment continued to deteriorate during the third quarter in Europe, Asia and Latin America, with knock-on effects on sales in the Group's various business sectors and geographies. In particular, volumes in the European Papers market contracted sharply by 8% in the nine months to 30 September 2019 when compared to 9M 2018 and prices reversed their upward trend and began to decrease in the Spring. Industrial Packaging markets, especially in the automotive sector, were also affected to a lesser extent.

In the nine months through end-September 2019, Antalis delivered sales of €1,563 million, down 7.2% on a comparable basis (down 9.7% on a reported basis). The FX impact on sales was negligible for the period.

Gross margin came in at €380 million, down 7.2% on a comparable basis (down 9.3% on a reported basis). The gross margin rate held up well at 24.3% (up 0.1 points), partly due to the increased contribution of the higher-margin Packaging and Visual Communication sectors.

Thanks to the continued reduction in supply chain and commercial costs, EBITDA came in at €41.5 million, down 16.2% on a comparable basis and at constant accounting methods (and down 17.5% at constant accounting methods). This includes the unfavourable €1 million impact arising from the disposal of the Group's Southern African subsidiaries. The EBITDA margin rate was down by 0.2 points to 2.7%.

Current operating income for 9M 2019 was €25 million, compared to €33 million for 9M 2018. Current operating margin was 0.3 points lower at 1.6%. On a comparable basis and at constant accounting methods, current operating income declined by 22.7% (down 23.4% at constant accounting methods).

Breakdown of sales by geography