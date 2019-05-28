Log in
ANTALIS

(ANTA)
  Report  
Antalis : Report on Antalis Combined Annual Shareholders meeting of 28 May 2019

05/28/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 28 May 2019

Report on Antalis' Combined Annual Shareholders meeting of 28 May 2019

The process aimed at putting in place a new shareholding structure progresses

The Antalis Combined Annual Shareholders meeting held on 28 May 2019, approved the majority of the resolutions submitted to it, notably concerning:

  • the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2018,
  • the reappointment of Mr. Pascal Lebard and Mrs. Delphine Drouets as Directors,
  • the renewal of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Principal Statutory Auditor
  • compensation paid or payable to the Chief Executive Officer for 2018,
  • executive corporate officer compensation policy,
  • the renewal of the majority of the financial authorisations and delegations of authority.

On the recommendation of the Appointments & Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors held following the annual general meeting renewed the mandate of Mr. Pascal Lebard as Chairman of the Board.

The Board of Directors held on 27 May 2019 co-opted Mr. Bruno Basuyaux as Director.

Antalis is progressing in its process aimed at putting in place a new shareholding structure with the support of Goldman Sachs. The company will update the market when it will be in a position to announce precise and concrete steps forwards.

 
 
About Antalis
Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the European leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2018, the Group reported sales of €2.3 billion and employed 5,200 people serving more than 120,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 115 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 12,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.3 million tons of paper in 2018.

 

 
Press
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
Priscille Reneaume
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
preneaume@image7.fr
 
Contacts
Analysts & Investors
Steve McCue
Sylvie Noqué
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
 
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com
 
 		  

