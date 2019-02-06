Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Antalis International       FR0013258589

ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antalis International : Antalis announces unaudited estimated operating results for FY 2018 in line with its objectives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 6 February 2019

Antalis announces unaudited estimated operating results for FY 2018
in line with its objectives

Antalis announces its unaudited operating results for FY 2018 as prepared by the management of the company. At constant scope and exchange rates and compared to FY 2017, its estimated sales should stand at €2,310 million, down 1.0% (-2.8% sales as reported) and its estimated EBITDA at €74 million, representing a 3.2% EBITDA margin, in line with its objectives for FY 2018.

These operating performances highlight Antalis' resilience in the context of a sharp volume decrease in the European Papers distribution market due to selling price increases driven by soaring paper pulp prices. They also reflect the increasing contribution of Packaging and Visual Communication to the Group's gross margin, which should represent approximately 37% in 2018.

In view of the announcement made by Sequana, its controlling shareholder, regarding the decision handed down by the Court of Appeal in London in the litigation between Sequana and British American Tobacco (BAT), Antalis reminds that this decision has no impact on Antalis, which is not a party to this litigation.

In agreement with Sequana, the board of directors of Antalis has taken the decision to commission an investment bank to set up a new shareholding structure in the coming months in the interests of the company, which will enable it to ensure its development and to implement its strategic plan.

Antalis will publish its annual results on 29 March 2019 before the opening of the stock exchange.

 
 
About Antalis
Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2017, the Group reported sales of €2.4 billion and employed 5,500 people serving approximately 140,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 123 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 13,500 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.5 million tons of paper in 2017.
 

 

     

 

       
 
Contacts
Analystes & Investisseurs
Xavier Roy-Contancin
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
Communication
Sylvie Noqué
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
 
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com
   
I

 

mage Sept
Claire Doligez
Priscille Reneaume
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
preneaume@image7.fr
 

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-57051-antalis_unaudited-estimated-operating-results-for-fy-2018-in-line-with-objectives.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL
03:20pANTALIS INTERNATIONAL : Antalis announces unaudited estimated operating results ..
AN
01/10ANTALIS : Half-year report (as at 31 December 2018) of the Antalis liquidity con..
AN
2018ANTALIS : Availability of the 2018 half-yearly financial report
AN
2018ANTALIS : First-half 2018 results
AN
2018ANTALIS : expands bespoke service with new Smart Packaging Centre
AQ
2018ANTALIS : Changes to Antalis’ corporate governance
AN
2018ANTALIS : South Africa now a majority black-owned company
AQ
2018ANTALIS : to sell Antalis South Africa and Antalis Botswana
AQ
2018ANTALIS : boosts its Visual Communication presence in Romania16/07/2018 - PDF - ..
PU
2018ANTALIS : Antalis boosts its Visual Communication presence in Romania
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 310 M
EBIT 2018 26,0 M
Net income 2018 -5,00 M
Debt 2018 265 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 64,6 M
Chart ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Antalis International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hervé Poncin Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Pascal Lebard Chairman
Franck Jean-Jacques Bruel Independent Director
Clare Chatfield Independent Director
Delphine Drouets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL0.00%74
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.89%28 831
ULTA BEAUTY20.09%17 440
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY6.50%10 936
NEXT23.55%8 877
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP19.70%6 226
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.