Antares Pharma : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Finanical Results

ANTARES PHARMA TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL

RESULTS

EWING, NJ, July 30, 2020 -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS), a pharmaceutical technology company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results and recent operating progress before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (Eastern Time) on August 6, 2020 to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-353-6461 or 1-334-323-0501 and entering access code 5888699. We encourage interested parties to dial into the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020 through 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 5, 2020 by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 and entering the access code 5888699. An archive of the slide presentation will also be available under the "For Investors" section of the Antares Website at www.antarespharma.com.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered injectable pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma's proprietary products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty regarding the duration, scope and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation measures and other restrictions implemented in response to the same and the impact on demand for our products, new patients and prescriptions, future revenue, product supply, and our overall business, operating results and financial condition; market acceptance, adequate reimbursement coverage and commercial success of XYOSTED® and future revenue from the same; successful development including the timing and results of the clinical bridging and Phase 3 clinical trial of the drug device combination product for Selatogrel with Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and FDA and global regulatory approvals and future revenue from the same; market acceptance of Teva's generic epinephrine auto-injector product and future revenue from the same; our expectations regarding whether the FDA will pursue withdrawal of approval for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Makena® subcutaneous auto injector following the recent FDA advisory committee meeting and future prescriptions, market acceptance and revenue from Makena® subcutaneous auto injector; Teva's ability to successfully commercialize

1 of 2