Antares Vision S p A : PR - Methods and Exercise Ratio Warrants - 04 may 2020.pdf

METHODS AND EXERCISE RATIO OF ANTARES VISION WARRANTS
Travagliato (BS), 4 May 2020 - Antares Vision S.p.A. ("Antares Vision" or the "Company")
informs that, pursuant to article 3 of the Regulation on "Antares Vision S.p.A. Warrants" (respectively, the "Warrants Regulation"1 and the "Warrants"), the Average Monthly Price
for April 2020 is equal to Euro 10.0284 (source FactSet, Average Monthly Price calculated as arithmetic average of the official prices of Antares Vision S.p.A. ordinary shares of the trading days in April).
Therefore, since the Strike Price is equal to Euro 9.50 and the Subscription Price of the Conversion Shares is equal to Euro 0.10, the Exercise Ratio for May 2020 is equal to 0.0532.
Since the Board of Directors has resolved to convene the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company for May 20, 2020 and, if necessary, on second call for May 21, 2020, please note that the Exercise Period shall be automatically suspended from the following day (included) on the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting will be convened until the date (included) on which the aforementioned meeting takes place.
As of 21 May, 2020 (or, if the Meeting is held on second call, as of 22 May, 2020), any request to exercise the Warrants must be submitted to the broker who is part of the centralised management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A. at which the Warrants are filed by the Last Trading Day in May 2020. The relevant Conversion Shares shall be made available by the Company for negotiation, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of May, 2020. The Conversion Shares will have the same dividends as ordinary shares at the effective date of Exercise of the Warrants.
The Subscription Price shall be wholly paid upon filing the exercise request on the Company's current account indicated below:
IBAN
SWIFT
IT 24 F 03111 11236 000000005933
BLOPIT22
In all cases where, upon exercising the Warrants, one should be entitled to an odd number of Conversion Shares, the Warrant bearer shall be entitled to receive Conversion Shares to make up the immediately lower even number, and may not enforce any right with regard to the excess fractional part.
1 The capitalised terms in this notice have the same meaning assigned in the Warrants Regulation.
Upon submitting the request to exercise, the Warrant bearer shall acknowledge that the Conversion Shares assigned under the exercise of the Warrant have not been filed pursuant to the 1933 Securities Act as amended, in force in the United States of America.
Antares Vision also informs that during April 2020, no Warrant exercise requests were received. Therefore, the share capital of Antares Vision (equalling Euro 142,882.29) has remained unchanged, as has the number of Warrants still in circulation (equal to 3,555,277).
For any other information, please refer to the Warrants Regulation available on the website of Antares Vision www.antaresvision.com - "Investors - Investor Relations - Warrants".
