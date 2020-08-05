Antares Vision S p A : PR - Methods and Exercise Ratio Warrants - 04 may 2020.pdf

via del Ferro, 16 - 25039 Travagliato, Brescia - Italy T. +39 030 72 83 500 / F. +39 030 51 09 958 Tax Code / VAT no. IT 02890871201

www.antaresvision.com / info@antaresvision.com

PRESS RELEASE

METHODS AND EXERCISE RATIO OF ANTARES VISION WARRANTS

Travagliato (BS), 4 May 2020 - Antares Vision S.p.A. ("Antares Vision" or the "Company")

informs that, pursuant to article 3 of the Regulation on "Antares Vision S.p.A. Warrants" (respectively, the "Warrants Regulation"1 and the "Warrants"), the Average Monthly Price

for April 2020 is equal to Euro 10.0284 (source FactSet, Average Monthly Price calculated as arithmetic average of the official prices of Antares Vision S.p.A. ordinary shares of the trading days in April).

Therefore, since the Strike Price is equal to Euro 9.50 and the Subscription Price of the Conversion Shares is equal to Euro 0.10, the Exercise Ratio for May 2020 is equal to 0.0532.

Since the Board of Directors has resolved to convene the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company for May 20, 2020 and, if necessary, on second call for May 21, 2020, please note that the Exercise Period shall be automatically suspended from the following day (included) on the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting will be convened until the date (included) on which the aforementioned meeting takes place.

As of 21 May, 2020 (or, if the Meeting is held on second call, as of 22 May, 2020), any request to exercise the Warrants must be submitted to the broker who is part of the centralised management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A. at which the Warrants are filed by the Last Trading Day in May 2020. The relevant Conversion Shares shall be made available by the Company for negotiation, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of May, 2020. The Conversion Shares will have the same dividends as ordinary shares at the effective date of Exercise of the Warrants.

The Subscription Price shall be wholly paid upon filing the exercise request on the Company's current account indicated below:

IBAN SWIFT IT 24 F 03111 11236 000000005933 BLOPIT22

In all cases where, upon exercising the Warrants, one should be entitled to an odd number of Conversion Shares, the Warrant bearer shall be entitled to receive Conversion Shares to make up the immediately lower even number, and may not enforce any right with regard to the excess fractional part.